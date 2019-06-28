Construction Begins on New Buffalo Post Office

The post office is downsizing, and why not? In the modern era there is less need for large distribution hubs, especially downtown. According to Uniland Development Company, the new branch at 695 Washington Street will reflect the mailing habits of today’s population and will be one-third the size of Ellicott Station at 2,685 square feet.
This new, smaller “Post Stamp” Office is replacing the currently operating Ellicott Station next door at 701 Washington Street. The slimmer updated building will provide P.O. boxes and counter service, and will have both on and off street parking options. The Ellicott Station will remain open until its counterpart is completed later this year.
Both properties are owned by Uniland Development Company, and the Uniland Construction division is the general contractor on the new office. USPS is the lessee and will manage the interior build-out and facility operations.
No opening date has been set, but upon completion the Ellicott Station parcel will be open for development. Uniland’s vision is to develop a new mixed-use space that complements its other mixed-use buildings along Ellicott Street. With 505 Ellicott already underway across the street, there could be a major transformation within a two city block area.
The post office is not just downsizing, it is making way for new housing, commercial space, and other pedestrian friendly amenities. Ellicott Station parcel is a 1.99 acre property that holds a great deal of potential to bring density and vitality back into the downtown corridor. The post office shrinking down to a third of its current size and relocating next door is a sign that real changes are coming along Washington and Ellicott Street.