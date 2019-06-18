Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

#bufinstameet | The Emerald Beach Cleanup

0 Comments

Emerald Beach, located at the Erie Basin Marina, is in store for a cleanup this coming Sunday, June 23 – 329 Erie Street. The beach sweep is being organized by artist and photographer Alexis Oltmer who recently formed the movement Plastic Free Buffalo. Oltmer has been visiting and documenting the beach over the past two years, collecting data on the plastic debris that she has found. Her work is in anticipation of a show at CEPA Gallery (downtown) titled For Future Generations which is scheduled to open in January 2020.

This Sunday’s cleanup is part of the #bufinstameet, in conjunction with @plasticfreebuffalo:

Here’s some information on events sponsored by Instagramers Buffalo:

  • Our events and photo walks are free to attend. If they aren’t, you will know a head of time.
  • Our format is pretty informal. At anytime, you are welcome to stay with the group or wander off when something catches your eye. Easy peasy.
  • Everybody is welcome.
  • Share your photos from the day on social media using our special hashtag #bufinstameet.
  • Have questions or suggestions? Hit us up on social media or send us an email at hey@igersbuffalo.com.

The Emerald Beach Cleanup

Sunday, June 23, 2019

The Erie Basin Marina | 329 Erie Street | Buffalo, NY 14202

10:00am – 12:30pm | Google Maps

*Gloves and supplies are provided

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments