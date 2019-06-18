bufinstameet | The Emerald Beach Cleanup

Emerald Beach, located at the Erie Basin Marina, is in store for a cleanup this coming Sunday, June 23 – 329 Erie Street. The beach sweep is being organized by artist and photographer Alexis Oltmer who recently formed the movement Plastic Free Buffalo. Oltmer has been visiting and documenting the beach over the past two years, collecting data on the plastic debris that she has found. Her work is in anticipation of a show at CEPA Gallery (downtown) titled For Future Generations which is scheduled to open in January 2020.
This Sunday’s cleanup is part of the #bufinstameet, in conjunction with @plasticfreebuffalo:
The Emerald Beach Cleanup
Sunday, June 23, 2019
The Erie Basin Marina | 329 Erie Street | Buffalo, NY 14202
10:00am – 12:30pm | Google Maps
*Gloves and supplies are provided