Buffalo Benches Project finds its way to the Old First Ward

It was back in 2016 that we first learned about the Buffalo Benches Project. At the time, students participating in the Small Built Works Studio (SBWS) at University at Buffalo were tasked with designing and building artistic benches that would add to the unique nature of the district. The benches would also provide an inspirational place for people to sit. After all, with so many developments being rolled out along the Buffalo River, there are more people walking around than ever.
SBWS is the brainchild of local architect and professor Brad Wales, who has been instructing his students to build artistic and architecturally significant small built works projects in the city – mainly in Allentown. Just the other day I passed one of the SBWS bus stop creations on the West Side, and could not believe how well the sculptural piece has withstood the test of time.
Now, this latest project is finally being installed in various locations around the Old First Ward. This project joins another of Wales’ acclaimed SBWS initiatives that has been making the rounds recently – the Sun_Food_Water affordable small housing concept.
To learn more about the Buffalo Benches Project, click here.
Lead image and video: Devin Chavanne