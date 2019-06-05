Buffalo Arts Studio’s Summer Solstice at Silo City

With news of a potential development project proposed for Silo City, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the fascinating, historic property. It will be interesting to see where the development of this property will take the site someday, but in the meantime there are still plans to host cultural events at the site, including the highly anticipated Summer Solstice, which is a collaboration between Buffalo Arts Studio and Silo City.
What is especially interesting about this art immersive installation is that the artwork will remain at Silo City, which is always a great benefit for the site, and attraction for visitors. Altogether there will be six new art installations, featured inside and outside of the Perot Grain Elevator and Malt House.
Regional and national artists attending the 2019 Summer Solstice including Avye Alexandres, Brandon Giessmann, Justina Dziama, Landon Moreis, Michael Camillaci, and Sara Svisco, and rhizomedas xxx: a collaboration between ALM (Andrea Leigh McCullough) and SXZ (Stephen X. Zimmerer).
Site-specific projects will include kinetic works and textual installations. Another artist’s inspirations are derived from spatial intervention as it relates to the buildings. One of the artists will be playing around with solar rays, one builds upon the concept of floating fiber rings, and still another incorporates latex shrouds into the abandoned industrial environs. There is also an installation that requires the use of mirrors “to visually splice sky within the brick facade of the Malt House.”
Each of the art installations cleverly draws attention to the site and the buildings, and asks the viewers to reinterpret their surroundings by using the artistic visual aids as tools to better understand time, materials, space, and light, which all play an integral role in the Summer Solstice undertaking.
Buffalo Arts Studio Summer Solstice at Silo City
June 21 (Solstice) from 5-7pm (VIP, $25 each) and 7-9:30pm (General Admission, free)
About the artists
Avye Alexandres (Buffalo, NY)
Avye Alexandres was born in Athens, Greece, and moved to the United States at the age of six. Her work investigates the psychological ramifications of structures and space. Evolving from a background in photography, and theatre, her work encompasses immersive sculpture, locative media, and experimental digital narratives. In 2015 she graduated with an MFA in Art and Emerging Practices from the University at Buffalo and was the 2016 recipient of the Oseroff Memorial Purchase Award from Roswell Park Cancer Institute and CEPA Gallery. She has exhibited nationally and at venues such as the Burchfield Penney Art Center, The Soap Factory, and the Weismann Art Museum.
Brandon Giessmann (Calgary, Alberta)
Brandon Geissmann is a Canadian visual artist and writer who explores trauma, identity, and memory. His work frequently addresses how these concepts intersect, compound, and respond to privilege. He recently graduated from Alberta University of the Arts with a BFA specializing in Print Media + Illustration, and is pursuing his MFA at the University at Buffalo. Currently his practice addresses generational discrepancies in knowledge and sexual education, the lingering effects of the (ongoing) AIDS crisis, and considers the roles institutions have played in the conservation and preservation of these histories.
Justina Dziama (Buffalo, NY)
Justina Dziama is a recent graduate of the International Media Architecture Master Studies Program at the Bauhaus Universitat Weimar and the Masters of Architecture Program at the University at Buffalo. She has collaborated with media artist Stanzi Vaubel producing drawings and fabricating inflatable performance spaces for the Indeterminacy Festival and has gained professional experience in the field of architecture with the office Davidson Rafailidis, assisting with the production of stop motion animations exhibited at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto, Cinema Ideal at the Lisbon Architecture Triennale, and BIO:50 the 2th Biennale of Design in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Landon Moreis (Buffalo, NY)
Landon Moreis was born and raised in Attica, New York and now resides in Buffalo, New York. He is currently studying Fiber Arts and Apparel Design at SUNY Buffalo State, with a focus on installation art and runway garment production. Moreis is best known for his gravity-defying, hand-stitched, fibrous sculptures that are created entirely out of recycled jersey knit t-shirts. His pieces have been exhibited at the Czurles-Nelson Gallery. Moreis is the recipient of the “John Jauquet Craft Art Design Award”, the “Arts and Humanities Dean’s Entrepreneurship Award”, and the “Nancy Belfer Fiber Design Award.”
Michael Camillaci and Sara Svisco (Buffalo, NY)
Michael and Sara are graduates of the State University of New York at Buffalo and each hold a Masters in Architecture. Their background is largely focused on the design of experiential forms and spaces; using innovative materials and methods, they have designed architectural installations that elevate a user’s connection with their surroundings. Collectively, their expertise is focused on ecological design and is rooted in an awareness of the measurable consequences of our actions on the environment, particularly in contemporary building techniques.
rhizomedas xxx: a collaboration between ALM and SXZ (Philadelphia, PA)
SXZ (Stephen X. Zimmerer) and ALM (Andrea Leigh McCullough) are a collaborative artist team focused on the power of design to spark interaction, deliver unfamiliar experience, and tell stories of transformative togetherness. The team directs rhizomedas xxx, a design collective dedicated to creating and curating interdisciplinary artwork and design. Based digitally, the pair maintains a collaborative space online, drawing together regularly in a shared language cultivated by seven years of collaboration and friendship. In its first season of work, rhizomedas xxx muses upon human separateness—and how multi-species kinship, kinetics, and interaction can bridge divides of separation—through speculative garden design.
This event will take place on the Summer Solstice, June 21, 2019 with a VIP reception from 5:00-7:00pm and General Admission from 7:00-9:30pm. VIP tickets can be purchased through www.buffaloartsstudio.org/events/silos-2019.
Buffalo Arts Studio received Major Project support from: Rigidized Metals
Buffalo Arts Studio receives major Visual Arts support from: Cameron and Jane Baird Foundation, Erie County Cultural Funding, John R. Oishei Foundation, M&T Bank, the National Endowment for the Arts, Open Buffalo, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.