Breezy Burrito – Some Like It Hot!

Breezy Burrito is getting set to officially open up on Elmwood. But that doesn’t mean that the new Elmwood eatery hasn’t been open for business. Over the past few days, owner Briana “Bri” Rose Hunter has been hosting a series of soft openings, to get her feet wet, and to wet the whistle of her loyal customer base.

What Bri and her crew have managed to do to the interior of the former bank-turned Bodega at 1000 Elmwood is breathtaking. She has managed to create a hip new taqueria, featuring a number of her EXPO Market menu standbys, while creating a cocktail experience that relies on quality tequilas.

The interior of Breezy Burritos is just plain fun. It all starts with an Aztec Lounge set up towards the front, right next to an ADA compliant bar seating area that seconds as a deejay platform (for later in the evening). Then there’s the neon – lots of fun neon, along with splashes of brilliant wallpaper. The white tin ceilings create a cool “breezy” atmosphere – it’s a nice and wide open effect that helps to highlight a bunch of playful aesthetics.

For those who know Bri, they have probably noticed the “eye” tattoo on her arm. Well, that tattoo design can be seen in various elements throughout the venue, from a pink neon sign to the custom bathroom wallpaper from Ace Flag. There’s even an Insta-nook for those waiting to use the Eyes of Breezy Bathroom – Bri calls it a “Cinderella selfie station.”

I asked Bri about her new Elmwood location, and what it meant to her, and she said, “I went to Buffalo State. I can’t believe that I own a restaurant on Elmwood now. To a certain extent I copied and pasted my parents’ restaurant, but created more of a Cali-Tex-Mex with a breezy vibe. I am so excited about the margarita bar, with all of the tequilas that I love. I’m also happy about bringing onboard my staff – people from my days of being a bar manager, and opening EXPO down at the Market Arcade. My head chef is Amilcar José Tenorio, and the GM is Rayna Durden. Natasha Horeth is my bar manager – everyone that works here has a lot of experience and their own followings. I wanted to create a fast casual, yet elevated drinking and eating establishment. The bar by Tundo Construction is 33 feet! My intention was to create a place that I wanted to go, but wasn’t on Elmwood yet, or anywhere else for that matter. We’re starting with many of the quick menu items from EXPO, and then we’re going to add more entrée items as we go.”

When it comes to the restaurant and bar business, Bri was made for it… and it was made for her. From being a burrito hand model, to crafting a mean margarita (with just a little rim of salt), she knows what she wants, and she’s on the move to get it. She says that tequila is her middle name, she lives for winter (figure skating and snowboarding), loves neon lights and nights, and has great taste in music. I have a feeling that Elmwood is about to get a heck of a lot more fun, and delicious. Be sure to ask for a lime margarita when you visit – it’s one of the best summer drinks in all of Buffalo.

Breezy Burrito will open on Tuesday (today), coinciding with the Bidwell Concert Series