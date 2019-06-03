BlueCross BlueShield offers largest variety of Free Fitness yet @ Canalside

When it comes to choosing your fitness routine, what are some of the things that you consider? The type of routine, the instructor, the location, the level of difficulty, and the cost. Sometimes the cost is the biggest consideration, because at the end of the day, working out on a regular basis can get pricey.
For the fourth year in a row, BlueCross BlueShield is offering free fitness classes that are not only fun and diverse, they’re free. This year, there are more classes than ever, because of the increasing demand from those who have come to love (and depend upon) the free workout classes. Plus, the sessions are held outdoors at Canalside, which is a pretty inspirational setting. The summer of 2019 all ages and all abilities line-up of routines includes:
Rise Fitness Pilates, Generation POUND, BikeorBar HIIT, Kids Get Moving- Creative Movements, Studio J’s Kids Dance, Shannon Connors Fitness, Boxstar Training, Get Livin Bootcamp, SilverSneakers Dance and Chair Yoga, Silent Disco with La’ Movement, Himalayan Institute Meditation, Yoga with Steve, Soma Cura Yoga, Core Velocity Yoga and Graceful Warrior Yoga.
And if you think that lack of time is an issue, just know that the classes are offered from sunrise to sunset every day of the week.
“Getting fit has never been so fun,” said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Corporate Relations, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “As the official health plan of Canalside, we’re excited to kick off another season of outdoor fitness with more free classes than ever before.”
BlueCross BlueShield has done its best to accommodate just about everyone. The classes are not only fun and convenient, they are taught by the areas most recognized coaches.
All classes are weather dependent. Participants can share their experiences on social media through #BCBSFitness.
BlueCross BlueShield Blue Bikes are also back for 2019 and are available for rent daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals and families can pedal and explore downtown Buffalo and the waterfront – no membership needed. BlueCross BlueShield members will receive their first hour for free by presenting their member ID card.
Lead image: Fitness at Canalside presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York – Zumba at Canalside. Photo courtesy BlueCross BlueShield.
A full calendar of fitness classes and information about all of the activities taking place this summer can be found at bcbswny.com/play.
|
Day and Time
|
Program
|
Description
|
Dates
|
Monday,
12:00-1:00 p.m.
|
Chair + Mat Yoga
|
Chair + Mat Yoga helps busy youth, adults and seniors find peace and happiness through yoga-inspired sessions, mindfulness and creative expression.
|
5/27-8/26
*No class
7/29, 8/5
|
Monday,
5:30-6:30 p.m.
|
Rise Fitness- Hatha Yoga
|
Rise yoga classes are designed with you in mind. Whether it’s your first time or 100th, at Rise we work as a team in a non-judgement zone. We set goals to meet, and then RISE above those expectations.
|
6/3-8/26
|
Monday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
Kids Get Moving- Creative Movements
|
Kid’s Get Moving Creative Movement is a wonderful way for children to be confident and active. We encourage kids to lead healthy self-expressions to grow self-esteem and establish an active, healthy lifestyle in all phases of their lives.
|
5/27-8/26
|
Monday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
Jada Blitz Fitness
|
Jada Blitz Fitness will incorporate a wide variety of equipment and exercises, including body weight and free weights. This class is flexible to serve the needs of all participants. It will get beginner in shape, challenge the athlete and both men and women are welcome!
|
5/27-8/26
|
Monday,
7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
Himalayan Institute Meditation
|
Meditation, a method for acquiring a clear and tranquil mind, is the heart of yoga practice. Discover a new level of peace within yourself.
|
6/3-8/26
|
Monday,
7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
Kids Generation POUND
|
Generation POUND was created not just as a workout geared towards kids, but a MOVEMENT that aims to change the concept of health and fitness for today’s youth. Get ready to make fitness about self-expression, empowerment, self-love and FUN! How? By introducing alternative ways to MOVE, ROCK, PLAY and MAKE NOISE.
|
5/27-8/26
|
Monday,
7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
Barre Centric
|
Join us on Monday nights to strengthen and lengthen your muscles at Canalside! Barre Centric classes fuse together ballet, yoga, Pilates and functional training in a fun and effective way. Our classes will lead you through isometric exercises to fatigue your muscles, followed by deep stretches to lengthen the muscles!
|
5/27-8/26
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday,
6:00-7:00 a.m.
|
Core Fit Athletics
|
Core Fit Athletics is a combination of cardiovascular conditioning, strength training and stretching. This class is a fully functional session that mixes traditional callisthenic and body weight exercises with interval training and strength training.
|
5/28-8/27
|
Tuesday,
10:15-11:15 a.m.
|
SilverSneakers
Dance
|
Strength. Confidence. Flexibility. This class takes the best from yoga and pilates, and combines them into one fusion class designed to relax the body and mind with peaceful music and invigorating movements.
|
5/28-8/27
|
Tuesday,
5:30-6:00 p.m.
|
Shannon Connors Fitness
|
Come join certified group fitness dynamo Shannon Connors and her team as they work you out in this full-body, high energy workout designed to work every muscle in your body. BEGINNER TO THE MOST EXPERIENCED FITNESS ENTHUSIASTS can enjoy this one! Just bring your mat, a water bottle and your energy!
|
5/28-8/20
*No class 8/6 & 8/27
|
Tuesday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
Zumba
|
Zumba at Canalside is an hour-long dance fitness party. Join instructors Jen, Megan and Olivia as they lead you through different international rhythms for a great outdoor summer workout under the VIP tent. Zumba is simple and easy to follow (you don’t have to be a dancer), will get your energy up and is guaranteed to leave you wanting more!
|
5/28-8/20
*No class 8/6 & 8/27
|
Tuesday,
7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
Graceful Warrior Yoga
|
Grace Warrior Yoga classes are designed to bring forth a unique experience filled with strength, power, grace and clarity. Yoga has a unique ability to connect the body and mind. This class is sure to bring about positive results that we are all looking for in our daily lives.
|
5/28-8/20
*No class 8/6 & 8/27
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday,
10:00-11:00 a.m.
|
Kids Josh and Friends
|
Kids Josh and Friends is an adapted workout class that improves cardio endurance and burns calories. It is all about breaking a sweat and having fun. The class focuses on cardio endurance by starting with simple dance moves then building into more complex sequences, bringing everyone a great cardio workout.
|
5/29-8/28
|
Wednesday,
5:30-6:30 p.m.
|
IMPACT Hip Hop Yoga
|
IMPACT Hip Hop Yoga is an all levels class which pairs breath with movement while building heat, improving endurance, and challenging your physical and mental stamina. Creative sequencing develops strength, mindfulness and safe mobility through poses and transitions.
|
5/29-8/28
|
Wednesday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
Garage Fitness HIIT and Kick
|
Garage Fitness HIIT and Kick is a high intensity fitness class, designed for all fitness levels from beginners to elite athletes that will ultimately challenge and motivate you.
|
5/29-8/28
|
Wednesday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
La’Movement Fitness
|
Join the Party! La’Movement Fitness is a class to get up, get active and get moving. Offering high energy and vibrant dance fitness classes, each class will be facilitated through a multi-cultural lens.
|
5/29-8/28
|
Wednesday,
7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
LA Fitness Cardio
|
LA Fitness has steadily increased its presence by focusing on the one lifelong benefit valued by everyone: good health. Join us for a beautiful cardio fitness class at Canalside!
|
5/29-8/28
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday,
10:00-11:00 a.m.
|
SilverSneakers Chair Yoga
|
SilverSneakers Chair Yoga specifically accommodates all practices, ages and experience levels for seniors or those with limited mobility.
|
5/30-8/29
|
Thursday,
11:00-12:00 p.m.
|
Studio J’s Kids Dance
|
Studio J’s makes dance and fitness affordable and fun! We believe that learning to dance in a healthy, creative and nurturing environment expands imaginations, builds self-esteem, promotes self-discipline and establishes a sense of teamwork and cooperation. Most of all, we will give our students love, praise and encouragement to be their best.
|
5/30-8/29
|
|
|
|
|
Friday,
10:00-11:00 a.m.
|
Everyone Can Dance
|
Sway. Stretch. Imagine. Laugh. This innovative dance program is open to all ages. Follow along and even learn how to improvise your own movement style.
|
5/31-8/30
*No class 6/7, 6/21, 7/19 & 8/2
|
Friday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
Soma Cura Yoga
|
Flow Yoga at Canalside is open to all levels and promotes strength, courage and a deep sense of calm. Stay grounded and learn to soar!
|
5/31-8/23
*No class 6/21, 6/28, 7/12, 8/2 & 8/30
|
Friday,
6:00-7:00 p.m.
|
Kids Get Moving- Creative Movement
|
Kid’s Get Moving Creative Movement is a wonderful way for children to be confident and active. We encourage kids to lead healthy self-expressions to grow self-esteem and establish an active, healthy lifestyle in all phases of their lives.
|
5/31-8/23
*No class
6/21, 6/28, 7/12, 8/2 & 8/30
|
Friday,
7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
Kids Fitness- Generation
POUND
|
Generation POUND was created not just as a workout geared towards kids, but a MOVEMENT that aims to change the concept of health and fitness for today’s youth. Get ready to make fitness about self-expression, empowerment, self-love and FUN! How? By introducing alternative ways to MOVE, ROCK, PLAY and MAKE NOISE.
|
5/31-8/23
*No class
6/21, 6/28, 7/12, 8/2 & 8/30
|
|
|
|
|
Saturday,
10:00-11:00 a.m.
|
SowFit POUND Fitness
|
SowFit POUND is a unique exercise method inspired by energizing, infectious and sweat-dripping fun while playing the drums.
|
5/25-8/31
|
|
|
|
|
Sunday,
9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
|
Core Velocity Yoga
|
Core Velocity Yoga includes stretching, breathing and flowing in standing postures. Classes are perfect for all levels and take a classic approach to breathing and exercise.
|
5/26-9/1
*No class 6/2
|
Sunday,
10:00-11:00 a.m.
|
BikeorBar HIIT
|
BikeOrBar HIIT is packed full of intense workout sets and full body movement that takes athletic interval training to the next level. Coach Lexi drives you onward and tests your technique. Walk in fierce and walk out fearless.
|
5/26-9/1
*No class 6/2
|
Sunday,
11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
|
BoxStar Training
|
BoxStar training utilizes non-combative boxing routines for people at any level, combining boxing and kickboxing workouts, fight conditioning and resistance training.
|
5/26-9/1
*No class 6/2