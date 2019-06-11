Back on the Market: 794 Potomac

A farmhouse and auto shop on a half acre of land is back on the market. Hunt Real Estate is listing 794 Potomac Avenue, known as the John C. Lord Cottage, with a $729,000 asking price.
From the listing:
Incredible opportunity to acquire the historic Dr. John C. Lord Cottage, located in the Elmwood Village! This 2,539 square foot Folk-Victorian farmhouse is a rare example of mid-19th century residential architecture and is listed on the National Register Elmwood Historic District East. Situated on more than half an acre between Inwood Place and Potomac Ave, this one-of-a-kind property is zoned for mixed use, and includes a second structure formerly used as an auto repair shop. Opportunities abound to restore and preserve this historically significant residence and also develop the rear portion of the 26,000 square foot parcel.
Readers may recall The Frizlen Group proposed a three-story structure for the property with 26 condominiums priced from $350,000 to $550,00 and 57 underground parking spaces for the site in 2016 (below). That project met a buzz saw of opposition from neighbors worried about the project’s size and traffic and parking impacts. Frizlen dropped the proposal.
