Art on Oliver – 2019 Art Walk & Reception

Public art is in that air, all over WNY. On Saturday, June 8, Project 308 Gallery and Lumber City Development Corporation will host an art walk and reception event, highlighting all of the newly installed public artwork on Oliver Street, between Wheatfield  and Thompson Streets, in North Tonawanda. Guests to the event will get a chance to walk down the street, checking out all of the new storefront window art installations, and a new mural project by notable local street artist Chuck Tingley. Tingley’s mural is on the Strand Theatre building situated on the corner of First Ave and Oliver Street (lead image).

“This project will assist us in meeting our revitalization goals for the Oliver Street corridor as well as enhancing the local business community,” states Laura Bernsohn, Planning & Development Specialist at Lumber City Development Corporation.

The day will start with a reception event at Project 308 Gallery located at 308 Oliver Street from 1PM to 4PM. The reception will feature live music, refreshments, and light hors d’oeuvres at the gallery.

From there, art fans will walk the street to check out all of the new works of art – over 30 art pieces were installed in storefront windows.

Come out and meet the artists, enjoy some refreshments, and stretch out the old legs with a leisurely art walk down Oliver Street!

