‘Alright, Alright, Albright’ – new limited beer collab’ to be released to support the Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Buffalo just got tastier.
On June 7, the Labatt Brew House will be hosting a Rockin’ 2019 Keg Tapping Party.
The just announced limited edition beer is released in anticipation of Rockin’ 2019! The LBH brew called ‘Alright, Alright, Albright’ is a Peach Kolsch, a crisp and highly drinkable German-style beer brewed with Mittlefrueh hops and natural peach flavor.
All are invited to join them at the Brew House on June 7 starting at 4:30 pm to be among the first to taste this new beer, which will also be available at Rockin’ 2019 on June 16. You will also have a chance to enter to win two VIP tickets to the concert!
About Rockin’ 2019
June 16 will be another spectacular evening of music and art thanks to this annual event! Rockin’ 2019 will feature Death Cab for Cutie, Tank and the Bangas, and Phosphorescent. Don’t miss out on seeing the concert of the summer in one of the most unique venues in the city.
Rockin’ 2019: Death Cab for Cutie
Sunday, June 16 | 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Albright-Knox Art Gallery
1285 Elmwood Avenue
COST $60
Tickets | Facebook | call 877.987.6487