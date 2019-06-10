Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Allentown Art Festivals through the eyes of photographer Glenn Murray

Mother Nature played a big part in the success of the Allentown Art Festival and Allen West this past weekend. Photographer Glenn Murray was on hand to capture the colorful affair, where buskers abounded and the smells of kettle corn wafted through the air. One of the things that always strikes me about Murray’s festival photos is that he manages to capture wonderful elements of the host neighborhoods, whether it’s a whimsical sign or an architecturally significant ornamental object. And when it comes to unique neighborhoods, Allentown takes the cake.

“Having explored Buffalo’s Allentown Festival for over ten years, I found 2019 the most enjoyable of all,” said Murray. “The streets were less crowded and a light breeze made the warm, bright sunshine comfortable. Most of all, I saw more smiles than any other year, and not just because of the splendid weather. The crowd was delighted to enjoy so many buskers performing. My favorite was Lena who fiddled beautifully for over six hours at Allen and Delaware. It will be hard to top 2019 – my only suggestion is even more buskers. They accessorize and enhance a wonderful art vibe.”

