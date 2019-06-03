Aleron Moves into 500 Pearl

Aleron, the area’s largest talent solutions and workforce management company, has moved its headquarters to 500 Pearl Street. Over 30 individuals are now working from the state-of-the-art office space, including company executives and employees in business development, human resources, legal and contracts, marketing and communications, and purchasing.
“It is our strong desire to be in downtown Buffalo as part of its renaissance,” said Scott Stenclik, CEO of Aleron. “The diversity of businesses downtown is truly remarkable, and includes both startup and established companies. As a leading workforce solutions and outsourcing firm, we’re excited to contribute to downtown Buffalo’s economic strength. We were founded in Buffalo in 1957, and rejoining this energetic and dedicated business community is a significant chapter in our company’s history.”
Aleron’s new 8,000 sq.ft. headquarters is located on the eighth floor of the recently opened mixed-use building at 500 Pearl Street. The company outgrew its existing headquarters space in Williamsville. However, the Williamsville location will be retained as an operations center. In addition, Acara Solutions, Inc., a recruiting services company within Aleron Group, will also lease office space on the ground floor of the Pearl Street building commencing in September.
Beyond Aleron’s headquarters in Buffalo, Aleron Group—comprised of Acara Solutions, Broadleaf Results, Lume Strategies, TalentRISE, and Viaduct—operates offices throughout the United States, and maintains international operations in Argentina, Belgium, Canada, China, India, Mexico, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Aleron’s clients, many of which are Fortune 100 companies, are in industries such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, engineering, IT, finance, and professional services.
Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl is anchored by a 112-room Aloft Hotel with rooms on floors 10 through 12. It also includes parking for 380 vehicles on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 12 apartments on the ninth level.