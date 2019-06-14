A Chefs Tour 2019

On Monday, June 24, the Buffalo culinary community will, for the second time, rally around the spirit of revered chef Anthony Bourdain, who did more for the food industry than just about anyone else in modern history. Bourdain made it cool to cook. He was the bad boy of the culinary world, yet he was a sophisticate that elevated the experience… while still making it approachable. Through writings, film, and his world travels, Bourdain made his way into the homes of families all over the world, that considered him a comrade and a role model. He made the world less intimidating, and helped to open doors for countless people who aspired to be just like him.
A Cooks Tour began last year with a simple mission: to honor and celebrate Anthony Bourdain. A man that has deeply affected us, shaped the landscape of our industry. And to raise funds and awareness surrounding suicide and addiction.
Now, the local restaurant community will once again pay homage to Bourdain, to keep his memory alive, while raising funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
June 25th would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd birthday.
“As promised, we are doing it again this year. It’s an opportunity for Buffalonians to experience the passion we share as a close-knit food & beverage community and continue the conversation about why addiction and suicide are so prevalent in our industry. Last year we raised over $38,00 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This year the proceeds from A Cooks Tour will be donated to Crisis Services.” – Jill Gedra and Kate Elliott
The following restaurants, bars, breweries and distributors will be participating in this year’s epic food affair:
- Black Sheep
- Barrel and Brine
- The Terrace at Delaware Park
- Oliver’s Cuisine
- Betty’s
- Marble and Rye
- Sysco Foods
- Sear
- Shango Bistro
- Billy Club
- Churn Soft Serve
- Black Iron Bystro
- 42 North
- Casa Azul
- Ristorante Lombardo
- Public Espresso
- Vertical Mauve
- Lucky Day
- Ballyhoo
- Bar Cultivar
- Leonard Oakes
- The Grange
- Prescott’s Provisions
- Bar Biddies
- Polaner Selections
- Southern Glazer
- Community Beer Works
- Lockhouse Distillery
- Sato Brew Pub
The event will also feature scrumptious food (of course), music, art, and a lot of feel good vibes, all in honor of the man that left this earth way too early.
A Cooks Tour | Monday, June 24, 2019 | Kleinhan’s Music Hall | Buffalo NY | 6:30pm to 9pm | See Facebook event | Tickets
Tickets include 2 drink tickets, & bites from 20 local restaurants – Additional drink tickets will be available for $5