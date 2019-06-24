24 Hours in Buffalo: June

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a monthly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming month – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each month will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Friday, June 7 at 7:00 PM

Torn Space Theater

612 Fillmore Avenue

COST: $20.00

Tickets | Facebook

“Takes the concert experience and turns it into something private and luxe.” — Time Out NY “The hallmark of this company is a tight integration of style and substance.” — The New York Times

This performance by Temporary Distortion unfolds slowly over the course of four-hours for a meditating audience. Meditation cushions and headphones are provided for the audience to come and go as they wish, staying for only as long as they would like. For someone in the room without headphones, the performance is virtually silent. Temporary Distortion works across and between disciplines to create performances, installations, films, albums and works for the stage. Based in New York City, its work has been shown at Anthology Film Archives, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Chocolate Factory, The New School, The Ontological-Hysteric Theater, Performance Space 122 and The Queens Museum. The group’s work has also been performed and displayed internationally in South Korea, Russia, France, Czech Republic, Japan, Austria and Hungary.

Saturday, June 15 | Noon – 11:00 PM

Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Avenue

COST: $20 – 35

Tickets | Facebook

21+ event

Celebrate the third anniversary of ThinMan and the official beginning of summer! Elmwood Avenue will be closed between Utica Street and Hodge Avenue, for a day filled with music, beer, and food! Entertainment for the day will be supplied by some of our favorite local musicians that you have likely seen in our taproom: Funktional Flow, Witty Tarbox, RADARADA, Humble Braggers, Leroy Townes, The CPX, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Pine Fever, The Alison Pipitone Band, PA Line, 12/8 Path Band, and MORE! After the bands are done we will shift the party inside for a DJ driven after party!

Rockin’ 2019: Death Cab for Cutie

Sunday, June 16 | 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

1285 Elmwood Avenue

COST $60

Tickets | Facebook

A spectacular evening of music and art! Rockin’ 2019 will feature Death Cab for Cutie, Tank and the Bangas, and Phosphorescent. Don’t miss out on seeing the concert of the summer in one of the most unique concert venues in the city!

Friday, June 21 | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Buffalo River Fest Park

249 Ohio Street

COST: $25.00

Tickets | Facebook

21+ event

Posted by Gateway Longview on Monday, June 3, 2019

The outdoor concert and barbecue food-fest will feature an all-local blues lineup, including The House Band, Soul Providers, That Gateway Band (comprised of Gateway Longview staff), and Bluenote Riders (comprised of New Directions staff). Award-winning barbecue will be served by local favorites BW’s Smokin’ Barrels BBQ, Jake & the Fatman BBQ, and Babz BBQ. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the lawn chair seating area (first come first serve seating area). Ticket includes entertainment and select refreshments from local distributors. Food tickets are available at the event for a separate donation.

June 22 | 6:00 PM

Buffalo Central Terminal

COST: $90.00

Tickets | Facebook

This Art Deco masterpiece was built to handle over 200 trains and 10,000 passengers daily, as well as 1,500 New York Central employees. It included shops, a restaurant, soda fountain, parking garage and all other services required for daily passenger operations. Although the Central Terminal had the misfortune to open mere months before the onset of the Great Depression, the building was extremely busy during its first two decades of operation, with no period busier than during World War II. The final passenger train departed the Buffalo Central Terminal in October 1979, 50 years after this national landmark opened its doors.

Celebrate the Terminal’s 90th Anniversary in style with a Gatsby Themed Dinner Dance! Music provided by The Buffalo Dolls and Ladies First Jazz Big Band. Dancing by Ballroom and Beyond. Dinner provided by Pott’s Deli and Grille Polish and American restaurant. Join us as we take you on a Sentimental Journey through the decades of the Buffalo Central Terminal.

Admission includes dinner, drinks, dancing, souvenir photo and parking. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sale will be given to the Buffalo Central Terminal Restoration Project.

June 22 | July 26 | August 23

6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Canalside Buffalo

44 Prime Street

COST $15

Tickets | Facebook

Presented By: SE2 Silent Disco. Rock the night away with 3 Channels of Silent Disco (Top 40 & Dance, Hip Hop/R&B, and Throwback Hits) ID required for Silent Disco headphones rental.

The King & Queen’s Royal Feast

By Actors Anonymous Theatre Company

Saturday, June 29 | 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

12 Gates Brewing Company

80 Earhart Dr, Williamsville, NY

Tickets | Facebook

21+ event

Come travel back to a simpler time, during the Medieval Era with Actors Anonymous Theatre Company. You are invited to attend the Royal Engagement Party of the fair Princess, as she is forced into an arranged marriage being orchestrated by her Father, the King. During the evening, you will feast with The Royal Family and be entertained by the Court Jester, Minstrels, the Duke & Duchess, and many other characters. A tournament will take place to win the hand of the Princess and the audience plays an important part in the decision! But beware as it is discovered there is a plot to kill the King. This show takes a whimsical, almost spoofing look (in the tradition of Monty Python’s The Holy Grail) at a special day in the life of The King and his “dysfunctional” court. Come spend a hilarious and interactive evening with us! Dinner and one complimentary beer included with your ticket.

This series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY | (877) 873-6322 | Website | Facebook

Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s burgeoning Inner Harbor area, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino offers non-stop action with the newest and hottest slots, table games and more! Enjoy delicious food and desserts from Phillips WD Bar & Grille, The Creek or The Creek Stop, while catching your favorite sports teams from the best seats in the house at Stixx Sports Bar. It’s all waiting for you to enjoy!

GIVE THE SLOTS A SPIN FOR YOUR SHARE OF $200,000 | WEDNESDAYS & FRIDAYS IN JUNE & JULY FROM 4PM – 8PM, Play FREE each day | All players receive a BOGO drink coupon | Win your session, win a T-Shirt | Top 20 scores each day receive $50 Free Slot Play and entry into the Finale | Top hourly score gets $100 Free Slot Play | Get details.