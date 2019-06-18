2019 PAL in The Park!

On Sunday, June 23 the community is invited to attend a free, fun-filled, family friendly activity day, presented by Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Police Athletic League (PAL). The event will feature a GObike Rodeo with free bike helmet giveaways, a chance to play tennis and learn boxing skills, with plenty of fitness activities and relay races… there are even golfing opportunities, basketball and baseball drills, and a reading challenge.
Not only will kids of all ages find plenty of outdoor activities to participate in, they will also get a chance to meet some of Buffalo’s men and women in blue. This is an event that aims to inspire families to take advantage of all of the various fitness offerings that are available in Buffalo. It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with a number of organizations that are in place to make summertime in the city a heck of a lot of fun. But you’ll never find out what you’re missing if the kids (children and teens) are at home watching TV and playing video games. So get the entire family together for a day filled with numerous free activities, giveaways, and even snacks and smoothie samples.
It all takes place between 9am and noon at Ashker’s Juice Hut in Delaware Park – Ring Road near Nottingham Terrace and Meadow Drive.
See you at the park PAL!
Lead image: Photo by Rafaela Biazi