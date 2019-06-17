2019 Make Music Day – Buffalo Takes Part in Worldwide Celebration of Music

Make Music Day is back again in 2019. Not only will Buffalo be celebrating this special day, but so will the world. What started off as the Fête de la Musique in France in 1982 has now become a worldwide phenomenon, with over 1,000 cities participating across 120 countries. In some cities, the festival has become ever-present. In Buffalo, the momentum is just getting going, but thanks to the local leadership of Buffalo mover and shaker Tod Kniazuk, there’s a great line-up of free music related performances and activities set to get underway.
Highlights of Make Music Buffalo will include:
- Lunchtime performances at the Downtown Library, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, and more;
- Alliance Française’s Fête de la Musique starting at 5:30 pm at Colored Musicians Club with Chantons ensemble, French ConéXion, Michèle et Maggie interlude classique, Carina and the Six String Preacher, Maggie Roston Jazz Quartet, and an open mic;
- The lighting orange of Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge, Electric Tower, and Innovation Center at the Medical Campus in honor of Make Music Day;
- Music at the Historic Old House Downtown with The Molice, Nigel Nige Network, and Green Gymnast CC; and
- Free live music after work and in the evening in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Blasdell, and an open mic in Orchard Park.
A full schedule of events is posted at www.makemusicday.org/western-ny and www.facebook.com/MakeMusicBuffalo.
“Here’s something about Make Music Day that is different than any other event in Buffalo: Not only does the event connect all parts of Buffalo through music, it connects us to the world,” said Buffalo Rising Co-Founder Newell Nussbaumer said of the day. “This is an event that the entire city should be getting behind. Whether you’re sitting on your stoop playing guitar, or attending a free Make Music Day event, there is something empowering about Make Music Day, which is why the event has swept the world. Make Music Day is what you make of it, which is why it is so different – there is no real official plan… it’s very organic. It’s all about making music – something that should be available to all Buffalonians, no matter where they are coming from, or where they are heading. Because in the end, we are all intertwined by our love of music, whether we’re listening to it, or playing it. Make Music Day allows us to do both.”
Nussbaumer, joined by “Swannie” Jim Watkins, Sam Hoyt, and Tod Kniazuk, were among the early proponents of bringing Make Music Day to the area. Kniazuk helped launch it under the auspices of Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI), where it spent its first three years. Now, Nussbaumer and Kniazuk are keeping it going as a volunteer-run grassroots event.
“We’re deeply grateful to ASI for giving Make Music Day its start in our area, and for ensuring a smooth transition to our team of volunteers when they decided not to continue to be involved,” Kniazuk said. “This is a community-driven event, and our group of volunteers are excited to continue it in our community.”
Following is a listing of free music in the Buffalo area happening on Friday, June 21, Make Music Day. As more is added, go to www.makemusicday.org/western-ny and www.facebook.com/MakeMusicBuffalo for the complete and up-to-date list.
Downtown Buffalo Library Reading Park Front Ramp (1 Lafayette Square Buffalo, NY 14203)
12:00 – 1:00pm Concertina Club of Western New York
Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus Food Truck Park (Washington & Carlton Sts. Buffalo, NY 14203)
12:00 – 1:00pm TBA
Pastry by Camille (1416 Hertel Ave. Buffalo, NY 14216)
12:00 – 2:00pm French ConéXion
M&T Bank Plaza (345 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14203)
12:00 – 1:00pm West of the Mark
The Historic Old House Downtown (153 Delaware Ave. Buffalo, NY 14202)
5:00 – 7:00pm The Molice, Nigel Nige Network, Green Gymnast CC
Summer BBQ in the Beer Garden at Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14210)
5:00 – 8:00pm Jimmy from Pirate Dreams
The Quarter (26 Virginia Place Buffalo, NY 14202)
5:00 – 8:00pm Sam Marbella Trio
9:00 – 12:00 am Jim Bohm Trio
Polish Happy Hour at Woodlawn Beach Tiki Bar (3580 Lake Shore Rd. Blasdell, NY 14219)
5:00 – 11:00pm Disco Duck, DJ Red, and a screening of Jaws
Alliance Française’s Fête de la Musique on June 21st at Colored Musicians Club (145 Broadway Buffalo, NY 14203):
5:30 – 6:15pm Open Mic
6:15 – 7:00pm Chantons ensemble – sing-a-long
7:00 – 7:45pm French ConéXion
7:45 – 8:15pm Michèle et Maggie interlude classique
8:15 – 9:00pm Carina and the Six String Preacher
9:00 – 10:00pm Maggie Roston Jazz Quartet
Music & Arts (4190 North Buffalo St. Orchard Park, NY 14127)
6:00 – 8:00pm Open Mic Night, sign up at www.MusicArts.com/OpenHouse
Old Falls Street USA (101 Old Falls St. Niagara Falls, NY 14303)
6:00 – 10:00pm Old School B-Boys & Buffalo Arial Dance
Chill 443 (443 Main St. Niagara Falls, NY 14303)
6:30 – 9:30pm Max Muscato
Jazz and Cocktail Nights at the Terrace hosted by JazzBuffalo at The Terrace at Delaware Park (199 Lincoln Pkwy. Buffalo, NY 14222)
7:00 – 10:00pm Elliott Scozzaro Duo
Buffalo Distilling Co. (860 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14210)
7:00 – 10:00pm Dozo My Lady
Je Nes Sais Quoi (1673 Hertel Ave. Buffalo, NY 14216)
7:30 – 10:00pm Ascension Band
Community Beer Works (520 7th St. Buffalo, NY 14201)
8:00 – 11:00pm Invisible Touch ’80s Extravaganza
Dinosaur BBQ (301 Franklin St. Buffalo, NY 14202)
10:00 – 1:00 am Jason Staniszewki & Casey Bloom