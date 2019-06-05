On Saturday, June 15, 2019, over 40 corporate, community, and breast cancer teams from all over North America will converge at Buffalo RiverWorks for the annual Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival. The race and festival provides an up close look at a type of team building boat that is considered both beautiful and powerful. Each of the crafts, with cultural origins from the Pearl River Delta region of China’s southern Guangdong Province, hold 22 rowers – in this case many women who are breast cancer survivors. These women train throughout the course of the year to compete in this fascinating, and breathtaking race.
Proceeds raised during the race and festival will benefit Hope Chest of Buffalo, a local not-for-profit agency that provides exercise and nutrition classes, emotional support, and paddling training for breast cancer survivors. Luminina, operating as Hope Chest, invites the community to come down to the waterfront to witness the spectacle, and cheer on the rowers. There is a race component, as well as a fun-filled festival component, with vendors and lots of concessions. Merchandise, refreshments, raffles, and children’s activities will be available. The event is free to attend.
2019 Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival
Saturday, June 15, 2019
7:30 AM – 5 PM
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
For more information, visit the website – www.hopechestbuffalo.org
Lead image courtesy Luminina