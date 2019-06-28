2019 Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale

Every year, the Village of Kenmore hosts the The Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale. This is the perfect time to clear out closets, the basement, the attic, and the garage, by getting rid of the things that people don’t really need or use. It’s also the best time for thrifters to browse over 100 residential household lawns/garages, in search of items that they need, or could use.
The annual event is held by the Kenmore Village Improvement Society (KVIS), an organization that is always on the hunt for additional residents who want to partake in the massive garage sale.
The idea for the Garage Sale came about when KVIS noticed how many residents were simply putting their unwanted items out to the curb. They figure if a large scale garage sale could be organized, and advertised, it would be a great community event. Also, the organization was concerned that people were throwing away items that other people could use. So instead of seeing the goods end up in a landfill in Niagara Falls, they are getting a new lease on life. And at the end of the sale, KVIS has a truck at the Village Green, where residents can take their unwanted and unsold belongings. Those items will be given to Goodwill of WNY.
The Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale will take place on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 9 am t0 3 pm.
Garage sale sign up forms are available on the KVIS website at www.villageofkenmore.com or facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenmorevillage There is a five dollar fee to sign up which is used to help defray the costs of placing the advertisements and printing of the maps.
For more information on KVIS, email mail@villageofkenmore.com.
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo