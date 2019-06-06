2019 Fitness in the Parks

There are plenty of options when it comes to getting fit in Buffalo these days, but when we’re talking about free fitness classes in the parks, Independent Health and YMCA Buffalo Niagara have you covered. For the eighth consecutive year, the two organizations have offered free fitness classes throughout the city, in numerous parks, and in 2019 the list of outdoor locations is expanding, with the addition of LaSalle Park, Legends Park, and the ADPRO Sports Training Center. The addition of the those sites brings the series of free, outdoor community exercise classes to a total of 22 locations, running until Saturday, August 24.
“Three new locations, including LaSalle Park in Buffalo, Legends Park in Niagara Falls, and the ADPRO Sports Training Center at New Era Field in Orchard Park, will add to the slate of convenient venues to work out this summer,” said Michelle Carbery, corporate wellness specialist, Independent Health.
Other classes are located in Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Jamestown, Lancaster, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Olcott, Orchard Park, and Tonawanda. The ADPRO Sports Training Center will host a boot camp class on Mondays at 6 p.m. beginning June 3 through Aug. 12 (with no class on June 10).
The outdoor fitness classes, including boot camp, cardio dance, cardio kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, fusion, barre, tai chi, and Zumba®, are 60 minutes and are taught by YMCA-certified instructors. In 2018, 8,245 people participated in nearly 500 classes throughout Erie, Niagara, and Chautauqua counties.
“As part of Independent Health’s steadfast commitment to engaging Western New Yorkers in improving their health and achieving healthier lifestyles, we’re excited to partner with YMCA Buffalo Niagara again this summer to offer Fitness in the Parks,” said Carbery. “Through this collaborative effort, we’re aiming to make fitness more accessible by offering free classes in several communities in which our members live, work, and play. We’re proud of the results over the last few years. Ninety-nine percent of survey respondents would recommend the program to a friend.”
For younger participants, a parent/child yoga class will be held at Losson Park in Cheektowaga on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. and a Zumba® Kids class will take place Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Westwood Park in Lancaster. No registration is required to participate in any of the classes. People can simply show up to the location of their choice at the day and time listed on the class schedule. Free parking is available at all locations. For a complete list of Fitness in the Parks locations, times and dates, visit independenthealth.com/fitpark.