2019 Buffalo Veterans Stand Down

This was a big week for military veterans in Buffalo. On Thursday, Veterans Administration held it annual Buffalo Veterans Stand Down, where upwards of 1000 veterans attended to learn about a number of local services and initiatives that are available to them.
Considered the largest veterans event in WNY, Stand Down is deemed crucial in helping the veterans to navigate life post-military. It’s also a way to thank the veterans, and to honor their selfless efforts that they have made to ensure that we are able to live freely. From housing support and VA enrollment to educational benefits and social security assistance, many of the vets are not aware that the services are available to them, and others don’t know how to apply for the services.
This event ensures that the vets are able to get the healthcare that they need and deserve, while learning about housing initiatives and employment opportunities. In fact, a number of employers were set up at the event, which meant that the vets could ask questions, fill out job applications, interview for the jobs, and even secure employment. Additionally, new to this year’s event was the inclusion of services for women veterans, free pet care, a mobile food truck, among others. The event, held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, was followed by a special celebration on the USS Little Rock.
