This coming weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, 40 garden art vendors will be setting up at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens. The artists will be displaying their works on the front lawn, and there will be live music, food trucks, and plant societies on hand to offer guidance for green thumbs. There’s a whole row of plant experts, who are able to offer informational guidance – just look for the Avenue of Plant Societies at the event!
When it comes to Buffalo gardens, there are the plants… and then there’s the art. Colorful art can add a lot of personality to a floral setting, which is one of the reasons that this annual art sale has become such an attraction.
The 2019 Buffalo-Style Garden Art Sale will feature unique sculptures, metalwork, paintings, woodwork, architectural remnants, found art, jewelry, ceramics, and planters.
2019 Buffalo-Style Garden Art Sale
The event starts at 10am each day – until 5pm on Saturday, June 29 and 4pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019
Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 S Park Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14218
Find out more at gardensbuffaloniagara.com/events/garden-art-sale