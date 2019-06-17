2019 Botanics and Brews

There’s really nothing like The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens – it’s one of the city’s best assets and inspiring destinations. To be able to wander through the various buildings, among the tropical plants, surrounded by waterfalls is a singular experience. The only way that the experience could be any more gratifying is when The Botanical Gardens hosts special events such as Botanics and Brews. This particular affair offers all of the beautiful sights and sounds that visitors have come to love, along with craft beers, live music, red, white and sparkling wines, non-alcoholic drinks, delicious food and cheese, and self-guided tours of the The Gardens.
The 2019 summer event will feature craft beer tastings from Try-it Distributing, Labatt USA, and the Ithaca Beer Company, delicious food by Salvatore’s Italian Gardens and Cabot Cheese, live music from JJSwing, yard games, and self-guided tours of the Botanical Gardens. There will also be a few beer “cocktails” at the event – you’re just going to have to attend to see what that’s all about.
- Salvatore’s Italian Gardens will provide a delicious spread at Botanics and Brews. Event attendees can enjoy mini sandwiches, crudité, fresh fruit, nacho bar, desserts and more.
- Cabot Cheese will all also provide a delicious display of several locally made cheeses. Cabot is owned by 800 farm families throughout New York and New England and their award-winning cheeses are made with love and pride.
- JJ Swing is a local, eight-piece swing band complete with a brass section, drums and guitar. This local legendary band makes you want to get up and dance and organizers say that dancing at Botanics and Brews is encouraged.
- Try-it Distributing is one of New York’s leading beverage distributors, Try-It is proud to be a respected employer, family-owned local business and good corporate citizen. They locally distribute the beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages New Yorker’s want to drink.
- Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue is America’s top-selling Canadian beer. First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.
- The Ithaca Beer Company is dedicated to quality, consistency and innovation and embodies the great agricultural and culinary culture of New York State’s Finger Lakes. They brew a variety of innovative hop forward ales, crisp traditional lagers and complex barrel aged, sour and fermented styles that have satisfied loyal customers since 1998.
2019 Botanics and Brews
Thursday, July 25, 2019
6:00-9:00pm
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 South Park Avenue | Buffalo NY
Tickets include craft beers, live music, red, white and sparkling wines, non-alcoholic drinks, delicious food and cheese and self-guided tours of the Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $40 each for the general public, $35 each for Botanical Gardens’ members. Tickets can be purchased online at buffalogardens.com, by calling 716.827.1584 ext. 216 or inside the Botanical Gardens at the admission or gift shop desks.