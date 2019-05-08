Yuk Yuk’s Coming to Buffalo Grand Hotel

A Yuk Yuk’s will be opening at the Buffalo Grand Hotel. Stinson Properties has announced the comedy club will be opening in September in a 300-seat space with its own patio. Besides comedy, programming will also include music nights and even film fests. The Toronto-based company has over a dozen clubs across Canada including in Niagara Falls, Burlington and Hamilton.
In November, the Buffalo Grand will be hosting the first U.S. version of IDEA-CITY. For 20 years, my friend Moses Znaimer (the founder of CITY-TV and Much Music, and current owner of Classical 96, A.M. 740, Zoomer Media and Vision TV) has hosted the Canadian equivalent of TED-talks in Toronto; three days of speakers and parties.