Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Yuk Yuk’s Coming to Buffalo Grand Hotel

0 Comments

A Yuk Yuk’s will be opening at the Buffalo Grand Hotel. Stinson Properties has announced the comedy club will be opening in September in a 300-seat space with its own patio. Besides comedy, programming will also include music nights and even film fests. The Toronto-based company has over a dozen clubs across Canada including in Niagara Falls, Burlington and Hamilton.

In November, the Buffalo Grand will be hosting the first U.S. version of IDEA-CITY. For 20 years, my friend Moses Znaimer (the founder of CITY-TV and Much Music, and current owner of Classical 96, A.M. 740, Zoomer Media and Vision TV) has hosted the Canadian equivalent of TED-talks in Toronto; three days of speakers and parties.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments