Work to Begin on Hertel Development

Work on a mixed-use building at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside avenues is beginning. Mayor Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, and others are expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony tomorrow at 1 pm. Previous work on the former gas station site involved environmental remediation.
The five-story building by John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC will include 34 apartments ranging from 500 to 1,055 square feet and ground floor retail space. Two levels of underground parking are planned.
The $7 million project received a $500,000 grant from the Better Buffalo Fund. Trautmann Associates is designing the project.