West Buffalo Charter School’s Musical Micropark

Now that Buffalo is home to Porchfest and Make Music Day, music is always in the air. But if you’re jonesing to play some music, and you’re having a hard time sourcing a handy guitar or bongo drum, then you can head over to Lafayette Avenue, where you will find a musical micropark, filled with a couple drums that appear to be similar to daraboukas, and a resounding glockenspiel and vibraphone (both with mallets).
For years, we’ve talked about how simple, easy, and fun these types of micropark installations are, yet we rarely see them come to fruition. The one that we see here is part of West Buffalo Charter School’s recent middle school expansion. This installation could have been hidden out of the way, but thankfully it’s right out in the open, beckoning people to stop by and play.
These types of musical/cultural additions to neighborhoods are broadcasted signals that speak for the people that work and reside there. Daily life should be fun, interesting, educational, and intriguing. This musical micropark is a wonderful addition to the West Side, because it’s playful, interactive, and open to everyone to participate.
The backdrop of the micropark is flanked with murals of children. There are also some concrete benches placed about, for musicians who are able to attract an audience.