Waterfront Village Project Revived

After a decade of sitting on the shelves, plans for 30 new townhomes in Waterfront Village are being dusted off. Colby Smith and Orrin Tobbe are working with property owners Miro and Barbara Staroba’s NEMO Development on the project that will fill a 1.28 acre parcel, the final piece of the Lake Front Commons development. The site is located between LaSalle Park and the I-190.

The Buffalo News has the details:

Each 2,704-square-foot town house will include a two-car garage, basement and rear storage on the ground level, with the kitchen, living room, dining room and entry on the raised first floor. The next two floors would contain two bedrooms, two bathrooms and additional living space, with a rooftop garden and patio on the top. The units would include high-end features, with geothermal heating and cooling.

“It would be nice to be in the ground by spring of next year,” Smith said.

NEMO first proposed the project in 2008 and has owned the land since 2007. Pending City approvals, the project would be built in phases. Prices are expected to be in the $540,000 to $650,000 range. While the units’ living spaces will not have direct water views, there will be water views from the rooftop patios and the development is a Frisbee throw away from LaSalle Park that is due for an extreme makeover.

TRM Architecture, Design & Planning, P.C. is the project architect.

Construction of what was originally intended to be 78 townhome units in Lake Front Commons proceeded in fits and starts since construction began in 1986. Original developer John Chew completed 16 units before being foreclosed on by Marine Midland Bank in 1988. Another 28 units were later constructed by Jack Decker.

In 2005, Ellicott Development purchased land at the end of the cul-de-sac and completed eight townhome units at 426-435 Lakefront Boulevard. Originally intended to be for lease, each of those units quickly sold at an average price of $245,000.

Elsewhere in Waterfront Village, Ellicott Development recently completed two townhouses at its Waterfront Place development at 55 and 59 Ojibwa. They sold for $778,994 and $740,223 respectively. Ellicott has land available for future development between the Admirals Walk and Pasquale residential towers.

Ciminelli Real Estate has approvals for West End at 240-260 Lakefront Boulevard. That project will include 20 townhouses and is located between the Marina Park and Portside developments. Prices are expected to be in the mid-$700’s.