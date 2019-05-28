Do you ever think about all of the things that you would do if you could spend an expense-paid staycation in Buffalo? A staycation means that you don’t have to drive or fly somewhere else, to enjoy all of the great things that a destination city has to offer. You also don’t have to book hotel rooms. All you have to do is set aside some spare time to enjoy the experience. Plus, thanks to Visit Buffalo Niagara’s #InTheBUF ultimate staycation gift package, there’s virtually a limitless amount of fun to be had…. without spending a dime!

VBN’s Ultimate Staycation #InTheBUF contest is easy to participate in – all people have to do is take photos of themselves and others enjoying summertime in Buffalo. Ultimately, one photo will be selected that best represents summer in the city. The winning photographer will win a heap of Buffalo-themed prizes.

“Every local who shares a beautiful image of Buffalo this summer will be helping to tell the story of our destination’s transformation to their followers on Instagram, many of whom live out of town and could potentially visit Buffalo in the future. Our locals are some of our best brand ambassadors, and they can help us continue to build the growing buzz about Buffalo through this campaign,” said VBN President and CEO Patrick Kaler, who also noted that the contest will have a multiplying effect. “We’re thrilled that so many of our tourism partners stepped up to contribute to this extraordinary grand prize, and can’t wait to see all of the great #InTheBUF memories and experiences shared this summer.”

Altogether, the winning gift basket amounts to over $5000 in prizes and gift certificates. Below is the grand prize in its entirety. More details about the contest can be found at visitbuffaloniagara.com/inthebuf.

42 North Brewing Company ($25 gift card)

Albright-Knox Art Gallery (2 passes)

Anderson's ($50 gift card)

Bar Bill Tavern ($25 gift card)

Big Ditch Brewing Company ($25 gift card)

Bison Chip Dip (5 tubs of dip)

Buffalo Bisons (4 tickets)

Borderland Music Festival (2 tickets)

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens (family membership)

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (2 tickets)

Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum (2 tickets)

Burchfield Penney Art Center (2 passes)

Buffalo Zoo (2 tickets)

Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center (Buffalo swag)

Chiavetta's: Six gallons of chicken marinade & $25 gift card to Lockport location

Churn: Free ice cream cone/dish a day for two months

Colored Musicians Club (2 passes)

Curtiss Hotel ($600 gift card)

Duff's ($50 gift card)

Elm Street Bakery ($50 gift card)

Explore Buffalo: Complimentary tour for 10

Graycliff (private tour for 6)

Hamburg Brewing Co. ($50 gift card)

Buffalo History Museum (2 passes)

Lloyd Taco Factory (will name a cocktail after the winner)

Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House Complex (2 passes)

Mighty Taco ($50 gift card)

Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park (2 passes)

Paula's Donuts (gift cards)

Perry's Ice Cream (Ultimate Fun Pack)

Reddy Bikeshare (annual membership for 2)

Resurgence Brewing Co. ($50 gift card)

Buffalo RiverWorks ($50 gift card)

Roycroft Inn ($50 gift card)

Buffalo Museum of Science (2 passes)

Seneca Resorts & Casinos (2-night midweek stay at Niagara or Allegany Properties & $50 Phillips WD gift card)

Shea's Performing Arts Center (2 tickets to a Broadway show)

Spirit of Buffalo (2 tickets)

Ted's Hot Dogs: Golden Keychain

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site (2 passes)

Vidler's 5 and 10 ($25 gift card)

Walden Galleria: $716 in certificates to various stores in the mall

Water Bikes of Buffalo (2 tickets)

Watson's Chocolates (Buffalo gift basket)

West Side Bazaar ($20 gift card)

National Buffalo Wing Festival (2 tickets + VIP meet-and-greet)

Buffalo fans, who are amateur photographers, can participate throughout May, June, and part of July, by uploading their best photos to Instagram and sharing to #InTheBUF. VBN will choose a different photo each week. At the end of the contest, each of those chosen photos will be put to a vote during the week of July 25. The winner, with the most votes, will be announced on August 2. A number of prizes will also be awarded along the way, making it possible for more people to enjoy the winnings.

Now, it’s time to get your cameras ready, to take photos that you feel represent summer in Buffalo to the fullest. Hopefully you will walk away with a supersized amount of Buffalo-centric treasures.