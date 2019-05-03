THE BOOK OF MORMON at Shea’s, my third time, is still a wonder

THE BASICS: THE BOOK OF MORMON, the touring production of the Broadway musical by Trey Parker and Matt Stone (“South Park”) and Robert Lopez (“Avenue Q” and “Frozen”) presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino opened for one week on April 30 and runs to May 5, this Thursday at 7:30, Friday at 8, Saturday at both 2 and 8, and Sunday at 2 and 7 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street. Full-service bar, a wide variety of snacks, coffee, souvenirs (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org Content and Language Advisories. Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Two 19-year old missionaries from “The Church of Latter-Day Saints” (Mormons) are sent on their two-year mission, in this case to Uganda, where converting the Africans is proving to be extremely challenging. In addition to poverty, starvation, genital mutilation, 80% of the population has AIDS, as they sing in one signature song “Hasa Diga Eeebowai.” So how can the Ugandans be won over? As it turns out, through good story telling, just as we are won over by this clever send up of Disney musicals. The language is at times coarse and irreverent, and a few of the topics might not be in your Sunday School curriculum, but in the end, the messages are uplifting. And it’s so funny!

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: So, what do the Mormons have to say? They have in the past taken out ads in the programs with the clever tagline “The book is always better” and one can often find missionaries outside presenting theaters, not protesting, but simply promoting their beliefs. In fact, in a conversation actor Jacques C. Smith who plays “Mafala” revealed that he can’t wait until the tour gets to Salt Lake City because he has heard from previous tours that audiences there are the most ecstatic and really “get” all the jokes.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda’s HAMILTON has certainly created hype and made Broadway “cool” again, many credit Disney musicals with keeping Broadway going through the 1990s, bringing a new generation to the theaters as musical tastes were changing (a topic, by the way, well-presented a few blocks south on Main Street at Road Less Traveled Productions’ play called THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW about the coming of DJs and techno in the 1990s). And THE BOOK OF MORMON capitalizes on, as it sends up, your favorite Disney shows.

The language of THE BOOK OF MORMON and a few of the situations might not be Disney “family friendly” but everything else is, including a clear dramatic arc, big show stopping dance numbers, a well-placed blend of comic songs with heartfelt ballads, clearly developed “bad guys,” innocent young lovers and other principal characters whom you care about, right from the start. With obvious nods to THE LION KING which is also set in Africa (and mentioned on stage several times during the show), FROZEN (instead of sisters at odds it’s seemingly incompatible young men paired up as missionaries) or ALADDIN (instead of the big cave of riches number it’s a cave-like vision of the underworld in “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream”). And of course, there’s the standard Disney trope of mis-understood people finally getting their day in the sun (Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID, Beast in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST).

The cast is first rate, the dancing is crisp, energetic, and highly entertaining, the singing is top-notch, there’s not a false note in the show.

What can I say? Yes, they use a number of four letter words, the C-word, the F-word, the S-word but it’s all in fun, and, as mentioned, the messages are uplifting – messages of humility, bravery, self-awareness, growing up, looking at the big picture, making lemonade when life hands you lemons. If it weren’t for the language (and the sex with frogs) this would be a great kids show!

