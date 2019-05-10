The 2019 Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market gets underway this Saturday

The farmers’ market season is upon us. On Saturday, May 11 Elmwood Avenue’s producer-only market will open at 8am, bringing with it all of the wonderful locally grown and produced goods that we have come to expect from the market over the past 20+ years. From biscotti, to flowers, to fresh produce and meats, this is the market that was ranked one of the best in country by TheListTV a couple of years back. To get an idea of the array of vendors that will be appearing at this year’s market, click here.
Aside from featuring some of the best farmers in the region, the Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market also spotlights a number of local community organizations throughout the season. Visitors to the market are also treated to live music which is always a special treat.
On Saturdays, the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell comes alive, with people fueling up on coffee, stocking up on honey and jam, and simply enjoying life in one of the region’s singularly special commercial districts.
Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market | Every Saturday, May through November | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lead image courtesy Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market