Sportsmens Park Gets Greenlighted

The City’s Common Council has greenlighted a new outdoor music venue in Black Rock. Dwayne Hall, owner of Sportsmens Tavern on Amherst Street, applied for permitting to use an outdoor lot towards the back of his music hall, to host live music. The permitting allows Hall to have a limited number of shows throughout the season, as well as a Saturday farmers’ market, art shows, theater showings, and community events. The Black Rock showman recently purchased an additional plot of land in order to create the park.

Hall needed a variance to get the show underway, and can now move forward with the outdoor venue concept at 334 Amherst Street. Sportsmens Park will be another great addition to Black Rock, which continues to impress these days.

Sportsmens Tavern was one of the catalysts for the rejuvenation of the district – back in 2011, the modest Americana music venue was supercharged with a two-story roadhouse-style makeover. Ever since that time, Sportsmens has continued to climb the local charts, by amplifying its legendary live music line-ups.

In 2018, Sportsmens Tavern was named one of the country’s greatest Americana live music joints on www.ameripolitan.com. The addition of the outdoor concert venue will only help to secure, and elevate those standings.

 

