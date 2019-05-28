Solarize Southtowns to Kick Off this Summer

The Solarize Southtowns campaign will be launching this June to help residents across southern Erie County connect to low cost solar installations at their home or business. Led by Green Springville, a local not-for-profit focused on promoting sustainable practices and technology, the Solarize Southtowns Campaign will help residents and local businesses in Concord, Colden, Eden, Evans, and Sardinia connect with a vetted offer for high quality, low cost solar installations at their properties. The group will be hosting a number of workshops throughout summer and is expected to have a presence at several events including Eden Corn Festival, Colden Arts Festival, as well as local farmer’s markets and concert series.

The Solarize Southtowns Campaign was given approval by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in conjunction with their Clean Energy Communities effort. Solarize campaigns bring together groups of potential solar customers through widespread outreach and education, and help customers work with a vetted solar installer that offers competitive, transparent pricing. Participants in Solarize Campaigns save as much as 20% from what the market is offering.

Solarize Southtowns is currently in the process of selecting a qualified solar installer based on responses to a Request for Proposals (RFP) released earlier this spring. The installer will be introduced during a campaign launch event June 20th at UNOVA CoWorking space in the Village of Springville. Residents and businesses that sign up throughout the summer will have the advantage of discounted pricing and working with a vetted installer to help them through the process of having solar installed at their homes or businesses. The deadline to sign up for a free solar evaluation for your property is September 30, 2019.

“Green Springville is thrilled to be bringing communities in Southern Erie together for a Solarize campaign.” said Reed Braman, Green Springville President, “It’s a chance to offer residents an additional discount on solar panels at a crucial time: solar panels have come down drastically in price, we still have all of the incentives and tax credits and you can still qualify for net metering which gives you full credit for the energy you don’t immediately use.”

The Solarize Southtowns campaign is also the first in New York State to support NY-Sun’s “Solar-for-All” program! The Solar-for-All option provides a no-cost option for income qualified home owners and renters to connect with a community solar array, and receive cost saving credits on their electric bill. Green Springville is working with PUSH Buffalo’s energy advocacy division, PUSH Green, to assist residents sign up for the Solar-for-All program as well as other energy related services provided by NYSERDA.

Be sure to attend the June 20th launch of Solarize Southtowns! The event will start at 5 pm at the UNOVA CoWorking space, 29 Mechanic Street in the Village of Springville, during the Village’s Heritage Park Community Concert Series.

For additional information about how Solarize works visit SolarizeBuffaloNiagara.org.