Slow Roll Buffalo’s Parkway Revival Ride

Community bike ride to reconnect the City of Good Neighbors

When it comes to Slow Rolls, today’s is one of the most significant. That’s because this Slow Roll highlights the need for traffic calming when it comes to Buffalo’s urban expressways.

In recent years, there has been public outcry to restore our parkways, which have been replaced over the years with high speed freeways.

Incredibly, the NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) continues to rebuild these highways much in the same vein as those prescribed by Robert Moses. But the fight is on, thanks to the countless number of urban activists who refuse to see another tragic transportation mistake made at the hands of those who choose cars over community.

Today’s ten mile ride will travel throughout neighborhoods that have been adversely affected by neighboring freeways Kensington and Scajaquada – both are deemed “Freeways Without Futures“. The neighborhoods include Park Meadow, Parkside, Hamlin Park, Kingsley, Fruit Belt, Masten Park, Cold Springs, and Elmwood Village along major roads Elmwood, Amherst, Parkside, Humboldt, Best, Masten, Lafayette, and Delaware.

Slow Roll Buffalo’s Parkway Revival Ride

Monday, May 20th; meet at 5:30pm, roll at 6:30pm

Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court, Buffalo

Free and inclusive Monday night community bike ride, guided by more than 100 Slow Roll Squad volunteers and a Buffalo Police Department motorcade – hosted by the Buffalo History Museum.

Afterparty at the History Museum will include food, drinks, music and fellowship.

One-time annual registration onsite and online at www.slowrollbuffalo.org.

GObike Buffalo promotes active mobility options, trails and greenways, and complete streets in Western New York. We connect and empower communities through advocacy, education, planning, and engagement. Visit gobikebuffalo.org for more information.

