Shot in Buffalo: Green Jellÿ – Silence of The Sponge

Back in March, we posted on the event FTMP Events Presents: The last Green Jellÿ blowout! That event ended up spawning a new Green Jellÿ music video that has now been released. In true Green Jellÿ fashion, the music video is a testament to frontman Bill Manspeaker, who once produced the band’s hit single “Three Little Pigs“, which became an early MTV sensation.
Now, along that same vein, Manspeaker, and Green Jellÿ musicians hailing from around the US, have banged their heads together to create and release a music video titled Silence of the Sponge, featuring a rather morbid and psychotic version of the beloved cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants.
“The video was shot at Madd Grafix warehouse on Amherst Street, the morning before Green Jellÿ’s (formerly Green Jellö) last show at Mohawk Place,” said band member Mark Madden, who also owns Madd Grafix. “We came up with the concept that the Buffalo-based band was on tour, and happened upon this speakeasy tiki bar run by none other than blood-crazed serial killer Spongebob.”
Madden says that he was inspired by these types of low budget videos since he first came upon Manspeaker’s band back in the day. “When I moved to Lockport in the early 90s, I skipped school and found myself at Home of The Hits, staring down a bright green VHS tape – it was Green Jellö’s “Cereal Killer” calling out to me. I spent countless hours introducing my friends to these very wild pre-Jackass style low budget DIY music videos, thinking how much fun it would be to be part of something like that… and here we are 25 years later!”
Yes, 27 years is a long time, but as much as some things change, they tend to remain the same. At least the good things. That’s why the band made sure to shoot the video in Manspeaker’s hometown of Buffalo. “It was important for us to film in the band’s hometown,” said Rob Gabriele, producer and Canadian Green Jellö drummer, Punk Rock Puppeteer, and band member #363. “Mark Madden at Madd Ink turned his whole Buffalo, NY studio into a Tiki Bar for us! That setting, plus the lyrical style, the guitar tone, and the animations, made for a fitting follow up to the band’s videos from back in the early 90s. Derek Nelson and I produced it with band founder Bill Manspeaker, so as fans-before-members we tried to follow the formula that Jellö perfected 25 years ago.”