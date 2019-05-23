Rumsey Shelter House Restoration Is Ready For Unveiling

Back in March of ’18, we announced that the the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy was the recipient of a $250,000 grant, to restore the historic Rumsey Park Shelter – near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Forest Avenue. That grant from Bank of America was matched by The Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund, which allowed the project to get fully funded.
“Grants like these are exactly the type of support our organization needs to ensure that public amenities such as the Rumsey Shelter House are brought back to their glory,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “Olmsted parks serve the entire population of Buffalo and the Western New York region year-round, and as such, keeping up with necessary upgrades and restorations is an expensive essential.”
The Rumsey Shelter House was built in 1935 as a replacement for the 1900 shelter house that was demolished for the Depression-era public works project to widen Delaware Avenue between Forest Avenue and Nottingham Terrace.
The shelter was originally used as a comfort station for park-goers. The building features bathrooms and a small main room with a fireplace. The mantel of the fireplace is missing due to years of dormancy and neglect, but the original construction drawings for the building were located in City Hall’s archives, which means that those types of architectural elements will be recreated. Much of the tile work in the building is still in place, as are the windows and doors.
“Bank of America is honored to help advance the community’s growth and provide increased access to beautiful, green open space,” said Kevin Murphy, Buffalo Market President for Bank of America. “Parks are a critical component of the urban culture in Buffalo, and we applaud the Conservancy’s efforts in restoring this historic shelter in Delaware Park.”
“The Buffalo & Erie County Greenway Fund seeks to enhance the look and feel of the region by improving bicycle and walking trails, park amenities, and canoe, kayak and rowing access,” said Alan Bozer, Chairman of the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee, BOPC Trustee and Partner at Philips Lytle, LLC. “The Standing Committee is proud to partner with Bank of America and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to ensure that this park amenity is restored to its original glory and is available for all park users to enjoy .”
“On behalf of the City of Buffalo, I would to thank Bank of America and The Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund for this significant contribution to restore the Rumsey Shelter House and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy for their commitment and stewardship of our historic park system,” said Councilman Feroleto. “This restoration effort will benefit all users of Delaware Park for generations to come.”
The Shelter House is set to be officially opened on Thursday, June 6.
To learn more about the various ways your organization can support the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy in this 150th Celebration year please contact Catie Stephenson, Development Officer, at 716-838-1249, ext. 22 or catie@bfloparks.org.
^ Interview with Greg Proefrock and John Macro – Exterior Tour | Project architect Greg Proefrock and superintendent John Macro takes us on an exterior tour of the Rumsey Shelter!
^ Interview with Greg Proefrock and John Macro – Interior Tour | In the second video featuring the Rumsey Shelter, project architect Greg Proefrock and superintendent John Macro takes us on an interior tour of the shelter.
^ Interview with Greg Proefrock – Security Features | In the third video featuring the Rumsey Shelter, project architect Greg Proefrock tells us more about the security features that this restored park amenity would have.
^ Interview with Greg Robinson – What’s next? | Wondering when the Rumsey Shelter is scheduled to open for park users? Find out from the Conservancy’s director of park administration, Greg Robinson.