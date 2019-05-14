Renovation Planned for 134-136 North Pearl

Two Allentown multi-family residential buildings would be renovated under plans to be reviewed by the Preservation Board on Thursday. 134 North Pearl LLC is proposing to renovate 134-136 North Pearl with a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments. The properties were purchased in January for $425,000.
From the project application:
The rear building, 134 North Pearl, was built in the late-1800s to house the Peter Paul and Son stationary/printing company. The building was originally a two-story structure, the third floor was added at some point in the mid-1900s when the building was converted to a multi-family residential dwelling. The original owner lived in the wood framed residence at 136 North Pearl.
The scope of the work includes exterior renovations to both buildings, although the initial focus is 134 North Pearl. The existing brick masonry and stone foundations need some remedial repair work and a good cleaning. The existing windows are badly deteriorated; some have been replaced with vinyl replacement windows. The intent it to replace all the windows with new aluminum clad wood windows, replicating the original profiles to the extent feasible. The existing roof has extensive issues which have led to extensive water damage to the interior so the roof will be replaced in entirety.
Also included in the initial scope of work is the creation of a nine-car parking lot on-site in the existing south side yard of the property. The parking area will include areas of landscaping and a new decorative fence.
Abstract Architecture PC is designing the project.