Planning Board OKs 201 Ellicott

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s revised plans for 201 Ellicott cleared a significant hurdle today. The Planning Board approved plans for the mixed-use complex after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved Variances needed for the project last week.
The project includes 201 affordable apartments in a building with five floors along Ellicott Street and seven floors along Oak Street and a 20,000 sq.ft. Braymiller’s Market at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets. The apartment mix would be 131 one-bedroom units with 623 sq.ft. of living space and 70 two-bedroom units with 850 sq.ft. and an expected rental range of $660 to $1,260 per month.
While the market building is primarily one-story, the corner of Ellicott and Clinton includes a two-story volume with a dining mezzanine and a second mezzanine supporting staff functions is located toward the center of the building. The fresh food market will be supported by a parking area that can be used as a flexible hardscape. It is bordered to the south by the residential building’s “front yard” landscaped gathering area that can be utilized for a farmers’ market, food trucks, performances and other events.
In response to public input, the design of the Clinton Street facade of the fresh food market building has been modified to increase the transparency percentage to 12 percent by adding additional windows to be supplemented by an additional 21 percent transparency to be provided by illuminated glazed displays that will act as “faux windows”.
The Common Council must still sign-off on the sale of the City-owned parking lot that currently occupies the site.