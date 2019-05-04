Pavement Watch: Chandler Street

Chandler Street is becoming home to techies, beer and pizza lovers, but those folks unfortunately need someplace to park. Rocco Termini’s Signature Development is seeking to demolish a 4,500 sq.ft. block building to create a 123-car parking lot to serve two nearby renovated buildings. Termini purchased the properties targeted for the lot in late 2017.
From the project application that is being reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday:
These adjacent projects (155 and 166 Chandler Street) house technology companies, office space, breweries, a restaurant and banquet facility, a gym, and a salon – and total roughly 180,000sf. On any given day 700 people will be working or visiting the adjacent buildings. The demolition of the structure will allow parking for the adjacent businesses as there are minimal lots in the area and no on-street parking along Chandler Street. Neighboring residential houses will regain much of their on-street parking once tenants of the commercial properties have dedicated off-street parking.
The new parking lot will abide by the guidelines of the UDO and the Buffalo Green Code. A Type ‘D’ buffer yard will surround the parking lot along both Manton Street and Chandler Street. A Type ‘C’ buffer yard will run along the back of the parking lot along the property line with the N-2R Residential zone. This buffer yard had been expanded from 5’ to 10’ in depth. The wall will be constructed out of (3) courses of 2’x2’x6’ ‘waste blocks’ which are made from the extra concrete left over in concrete trucks after pouring a job. The parking lot walls will be painted with murals by local artists. The adjacent properties at 155 and 166 Chandler have already been adorned with murals from local artists. The goal is to create a district that is visually tied together through the painting of murals.
Like many other parking lots constructed in the city as of late, shade trees and landscape islands aren’t in the plans.