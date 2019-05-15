Parkside Community Association’s 21st Annual Tour of Homes & Gardens

There’s a lot going on in Parkside these days, especially with the opening of JAM Parkside Café. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House Complex is also full of surprises, per usual – currently workers are busy with the reinstallation of the ground’s historic landscape, and there is word that the complex might be getting its own café experience in the near future.
To truly get a handle on the scope of historic Parkside, it is suggested that you attend the 21st Annual Tour of Homes & Gardens on Sunday, June 23rd, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is your chance to join 700 other visitors who flock to this part of the city, to learn about the stunning homes, and the impressive gardens. In fact, this year, the annual Tour of Homes and the annual Garden Tour will be combined into one sensational event.
This is the perfect tour for green thumbs, as well as those who appreciate architectural preservation.
The Parkside Community Association presents its annual fundraiser – Tour of Homes & Gardens
June 23, 2019
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Food trucks will also be in the neighborhood
Tickets are $15 in advance for PCA members/students and $20 in advance for non-members. Day of event tickets for PCA members/students are $25 and day of event tickets for non-members are $30. Advance tickets can be obtained by visiting the PCA office at 2318 Main Street in Buffalo, by calling the office at (716) 838-1240 during regular business hours, or online at www.parksidebuffalo.org. Proceeds benefit the continuing work of the Parkside Community Association. No children under the age of twelve please. Event is held rain or shine.