Opportunity knocks | 1084 Elmwood Avenue

Just about a year ago, I posted that the owners of Half & Half Boutique on Elmwood had purchased the building next door, and were considering the commercial possibilities. At the time, the interior was divided up, there were very few windows, and it was difficult to see the vision. Today, it’s a different story. Mom and daughter team of Jennifer and Kilby Bronstein have pretty much taken it down to the bones, and the result is a brilliant, wide-open space that they feel would be perfect for an eatery/café – wine bar. Or a small market place.
The elevated first floor boasts 1200 square’ of usable restaurant/market space, along with a great front patio addition (in the planning stages). Then there’s the front yard, which will be landscaped, so that diners/shoppers will be able to look over the beautiful manicured garden, with walking path. There will be an entranceway off the patio, and then another customer access point in the rear, where there is limited parking. There is also a new ADA accessible electric lift in the back.
“We want to see something that is different than what is already offered on Elmwood,” said Kilby. “There’s a full basement – 1200 square’ of usable space that is dedicated to the café or wine bar. There’s plenty of room for a small kitchen, dishwasher/pantry, stoves/ovens with small hood, two customer bathrooms, original hardwood floors, and we’re putting in more windows to let even more natural light into the space. There will even be gas-lit lights outside, front and back, to create a wonderful entry ambiance. Now all we need is the perfect tenant, who will have delicious wholesome food, wine, or cocktails – something that is relaxed and adds a great vibe and concept to the street.”
If only we could see some more of these Elmwood “house” scenarios converted into commercial spaces. This is a big deal for the street, because it amplifies the offerings and draws more people to the district. This building has been sitting idly by for years, just waiting for someone to convert it into an invaluable asset for the Elmwood Village.
In order to show the full potential, Jennifer and Kilby had some concept designs drawn up, which are featured here.
Opportunity knocks at 1084 Elmwood Avenue | Kilby – k.m.bronstein@gmail.com | Jennifer – paradigmdev@earthlink.net