North Buffalo/North Park and Parkside Neighborhoods Yard Sale

Author: Melanie McMahan, Parkside resident and organizer
Now that Buffalo’s weather has turned the corner, we’re all looking for fun weekend activities to add to our calendars. On Saturday, June 1st from 9AM to 3PM come up to North Buffalo and Parkside for a massive Yard Sale extravaganza.
Collectively, 50+ locations will be featured, and the list is growing.
There’s something for everyone. Don’t spend your hard-earned money on something brand new when you can get a quality second hand item from your neighbor.
Some of the items we’re seeing people list for sale are:
Art supplies, baby/toddler clothes, bikes, board and card games, books, car seats, collectibles, comic books, digital and video cameras, DVD players and DVDs, furniture, garden pots, guitars, household items, jewelry, kitchen appliances, office supplies, photo equipment, sports memorabilia, spots equipment, stage and stereo, strollers, teacher craft supplies, toys, TVs, and video games.
If you live in these areas and want to be part of the event, it doesn’t cost anything to sign-up. We have mapped participants, so shoppers can make a day out of it and map their routes.
Check out the map of participants and what they’re selling here: North Buffalo & Parkside Yard Sale June 1st 2019
Lead image: Photo by Clem Onojeghuo