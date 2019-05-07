The annual Nietzsche’s JazzFest is set to get underway on Wednesday, May 8. This sensational live music fest brings with it five days of unfettered jazz sounds brought to you by some of the finest local and national talents. Altogether, over 20 bands will take the stage at Nietzsche’s for this grassroots jazz playing extravaganza.
This year, jazz fans can also look forward to two late-night jam sessions on the Friday/Saturday nights of the festival, which are open to any and all musicians. These jam sessions, hosted by Jazz Caché and The Jacob Jay/Dalton Sharp Quintet, will occur in the early morning hours, which will be pretty cool for players and attendees.
According to festival presenter, Lavender Haze Collective – a new Buffalo-based company founded by Ellen Pieroni in 2018 – the festival, now in its fourth year, is being held at “an unpretentious setting with an affordable cover charge.” Pieroni set about to establish herself as a promoter of the local and regional music scene, via tour booking, artist management, promotion/talent buying, and now running the Nietzsche’s JazzFest.
Nietzsche’s JazzFest IV
This year’s headliner is Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, an Asheville-based jazz/rock fusion band led by a world renowned steel pannist. Think danceable, virtuosic, instrumental fusion, NOT cruise ships and tropical resorts. The band’s most recent album, PILLAR, featured a star-studded cast of special casts, including Victor Wooten, Oteil Burbridge, MonoNeon, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Jeff Coffin, Shaun Martin, Weedie Braimah, and Béla Fleck. The music is incredible, for fans of Snarky Puppy, The Funky Knuckles, and Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. More about Jonathan Scales.
Other notable acts for Nietzsche’s JazzFest IV include Acid Cats (jazz fusion from Akron, OH), Paradigm Shift (soul-jazz trio from Rochester), and local Buffalo jazz community staples, such as GRÜVOLOGY, Tim Clarke Soul-tet, Mark Filsinger Quintet, Donny Frauenhofer Trio, Alex McArthur Quintet, Dr. Jazz and the Jazzbugs, and many more.
The festival will take place at Nietzsche’s in Allentown on May 8-12, 2019. Ticket/door charges range from $5-$12 per night, with limited full festival passes available for $30 (presale only). Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.
Wednesday 5/8/19 @ 6:00pm – $5 DOS (Free before 8:00pm)
Thursday 5/9/19 @ 8:00pm – $7 ADV // $10 DOS
Friday 5/10/19 @ 9:30pm – $9 ADV // $12 DOS
Saturday 5/11/19 @ 8:00pm – $9 ADV // $12 DOS
Sunday 5/12/19 @ 3:00pm – $5 DOS (Free after 6:30pm)
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201