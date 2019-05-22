Naval & Military Park prepares for the unveiling of The Battle Within monument

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and from someone who has suffered from a Traumatic Brain Injury since my near fatal bicycle accident nearly 27 years ago, I have seen first hand the struggles many in our community have had with brain injuries, mental illnesses, PTSD, depression, anxiety and ultimately, suicide. Unfortunately, I have also seen first hand the horrible stigmas associated with mental illnesses and that is why ending that stigma is one of my life goals.
Over a year ago, when I was a member of the Naval & Military Park’s Board of Directors, I was the keynote speaker at the annual Mason’s breakfast where all the local Mason groups come together. I have always known it to be a wonderful organization but what I experienced that morning was amazing. My good friend and fellow book publisher, Dr. Mark Donnelly, spoke about one of their fellow Masons who took his own life as a result of his struggles with PTSD.
Mark said awareness of this horrible mental illness and the consequences of suicide among our veterans must be made bigger than life and for the entire to see. He then proposed a unique statue to depict a soldier carrying a fallen soldier who took his own life as a monument to be erected along Hero’s Row at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. The road to tomorrow has not been an easy one but the Masons are a determined group and they would never consider the word no.
The statue – The Battle Within – was built by General Welding & Fabrication in Elma, which is owned by Mark Andol, the founder of the Made In America stores, and a huge supporter of veterans. It was delivered earlier this week, mounted in concrete, and covered… until it is unveiled with an elaborate ceremony on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Who says dreams cannot become reality?