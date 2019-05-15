More Changes to Seneca One Complex

Douglas Jemal is keeping his architects, lawyers, and the Buffalo Planning Board busy. The owner of the Seneca One complex is seeking another change to his redevelopment plans. A small addition is proposed to the complex along Upper Terrace that will match the brick and glass façade that is being installed along Pearl Street. The addition will include 5,989 sq.ft. of commercial office space, a 1,799 sq.ft. residential amenity space, and an entranceway to the residential apartments. The Planning Board will review the modification on Monday.
From the project application:
This Application addresses an amendment to the Phase 3 Site Plan to reflect the ongoing evolution of Developer’s plan for the Site, which includes the construction of a 8,300 square feet one story addition which will tie in with the south side of the Annex Buildings to create an extension of the Western Addition approved as part of Phase 3 Site Plan (the” Amended Plans”). The Amended Plans will continue the improvements underway along Pearl Street extending down to the sidewalk along Upper Terrace, replacing the current precast concrete slab facade with a stylish grey brick and glass facade . Existing overhead doors will be replaced, as will existing mechanical louvers.
Finishes for both the overhead doors and the new louvers will match the new grey brick facade. There is no new work planned for the lower garage levels of the building as part of the Amended Plans other than that which may be necessary for structural reinforcing or MEP systems.
The Amended Plans will continue to promote pedestrian activity and promote greater overall integration of the Site. The new facade design uses materials and pacing that are more human in scale, and will display a new face for Site as visitors approach from Canalside via Pearl or Main Street.
Seneca One is in the running to house M&T Bank’s technology departments. The bank is expected to announce a location for the mammoth lease soon. Landing the bank would provide a serious boost to Jemal’s reuse efforts and would be a vote of confidence in the project. No one likes to be first.