Medical Campus gets bike-friendlier with new Indoor Bike Parking, lockers, and vending machine

The Medical Campus is getting bike-friendlier these days, with the addition of new Indoor Bike Parking. Just last week, as part of National Bike Month, the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Inc. (BNMC) came together with community partners to unveil the secure indoor bike parking. The new parking feature is managed by GObike Buffalo, as are the rest of the indoor bike storage areas. This particular location is found in a parking garage at 854 Ellicott, adjacent to Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, and the Gates Vascular Institute. The parking area also has lockers available to campus staff, patients, and family members. Altogether, the new bike parking consists of:

30 bikes in the new secure parking facility

An additional 36 spots for covered bike parking in the garage

Parking for 16 bikes right outside

24 lockers for the cyclists

Bike vending machine stocked with bike-related amenities for commuters, including tubes, patch kits, and lights

These new amenities join a plethora of other bike friendly measures that the Medical Campus has instituted over the years, including secure indoor bike parking with space for 15 bikes in a renovated shipping container and a bike fix-it station at the corner of Ellicott & Virginia Street that the BNMC installed in 2013.

There are also two Reddy Bikeshare stations, along with 333 secure bicycle spaces at the Medical Campus.

“We are proud to have built an active commuter-friendly culture on the Medical Campus,” said Matt Enstice, President & CEO, BNMC Inc. “We worked closely with our transportation partners to create the region’s first mobility hub here on the Medical Campus and we continue to improve our infrastructure and commuting options to ensure efficient, safe, and healthy ways for employees, patients, and visitors to access the Medical Campus.”

“As part of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, we’re thrilled at this initiative that promotes a safe and easy way for our employees to bike to work,” said Allegra Jaros, President at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “Increased secure bike parking for Kaleida Health employees and our patient families will hopefully create more bike commuters on the medical campus throughout the community.”

“Commuting by bicycle is an efficient, healthy, and community-minded way to get to work. Safe and secure bike parking at the workplace encourages more people to bicycle to work, so we’re pleased to operate BNMC’s bike parking facility as part of our citywide initiative, GO Buffalo Niagara, to help downtown commuters use means other than driving alone to get to work.” Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo.

“Reddy Bikeshare is proud to celebrate Bike to Work Day once again with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus”, said Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy Bikeshare. “Campus employees have really embraced the use of Reddy bikes to get to and from work, to go to lunch, and to incorporate some activity into their day. It’s great to work with like-minded partners who encourage people to choose healthier, greener options.”