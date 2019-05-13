Mapping Buffalo’s Little Free Libraries

The Elmwood Village Association has posted a map of the city’s Little Free Libraries (LFLs).
Since 2009, LFLs have been popping up just about everywhere, bring a sensational grassroots vibrancy to neighborhoods throughout the city, the region, and the world.
To that end, an even more comprehensive city-wide map has been plotted, thanks to data courtesy of Cynthia Van Ness*. Who would have thought that so many LFLs existed in Buffalo?
Of course there are still some LFLs that have not been registered, which means that there are even more than we ever could have imagined.
I still recall seeing the first couple LFLs planted on the city’s West Side. I was fascinated by the sight of the free standing library boxes. The effort is a simple, whimsical, thoughtful, educational tool that provides access to books to everyone, anytime.
Over the years, a number of individuals and organizations have ordered/constructed the boxes, so that residents all over the city have access to free books.
Currently, there are approximately 80,000 registered LFLs in 90 countries, meaning that this grassroots reading movement has proliferated into an international success story.
If you are aware of any LFLs that have not been plotted on the data map, feel free to email info@elmwoodvillage.org with updated information.
*VanNess, Cynthia. Little Free Libraries Around Buffalo, NY. 2018. Google MyMaps.