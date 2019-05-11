Looking Sharp: Chayban’s Custom Tailoring & Dry Cleaning

We all like seeing the new developments being rolled out in the city, but sometimes it’s the smaller everyday advancements that should also be appreciated. For example, take a look at the new facade improvements by Chayban’s Custom Tailoring & Dry Cleaning at 513 Elmwood Avenue.
I still remember when Chayban’s opened up this location on the 500 Block of Elmwood back in 2007. While it was great seeing this gem of a business open, I must admit that I was disappointed with their approach to the signage. A small rectangular sign was placed overhead, on top of a larger washed out sign from a previous business, which didn’t look that appealing.
At the time, when I posted that Chayban’s had come to Elmwood, I even made mention that there was a lot of design incongruity at the Elmwood Square Apartment building, which I felt could benefit from some facade enhancements. Now, over ten years later, Chayban’s has truly made its mark upon the building, by creating a beautiful upscale appearance for its shop front. The exterior enhancements go hand-in-hand with a recent remodel of the store’s interior.
This impressive action of sprucing up the shop front will hopefully set a precedent for other business owners that don’t go the distance when it comes to elevating their own brands – there are plenty of examples all over the city. In the end, the investment will be good for business because it sends a signal that the owner cares about the street, the customers… and Chayban’s’ image, which has definitely taken a turn for the better.
