Looking Sharp: Chayban’s Custom Tailoring & Dry Cleaning

We all like seeing the new developments being rolled out in the city, but sometimes it’s the smaller everyday advancements that should also be appreciated. For example, take a look at the new facade improvements by Chayban’s Custom Tailoring & Dry Cleaning at 513 Elmwood Avenue.

I still remember when Chayban’s opened up this location on the 500 Block of Elmwood back in 2007. While it was great seeing this gem of a business open, I must admit that I was disappointed with their approach to the signage. A small rectangular sign was placed overhead, on top of a larger washed out sign from a previous business, which didn’t look that appealing.

At the time, when I posted that Chayban’s had come to Elmwood, I even made mention that there was a lot of design incongruity at the Elmwood Square Apartment building, which I felt could benefit from some facade enhancements. Now, over ten years later, Chayban’s has truly made its mark upon the building, by creating a beautiful upscale appearance for its shop front. The exterior enhancements go hand-in-hand with a recent remodel of the store’s interior. 

This impressive action of sprucing up the shop front will hopefully set a precedent for other business owners that don’t go the distance when it comes to elevating their own brands – there are plenty of examples all over the city. In the end, the investment will be good for business because it sends a signal that the owner cares about the street, the customers… and Chayban’s’ image, which has definitely taken a turn for the better. 

Chayban’s Custom Tailoring & Dry Cleaning | 513 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 835-3662 | Facebook

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

