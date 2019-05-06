Local Superhero heads out on signing tour for his new book The Ballad of Buffalo’s Best “Batman”

Did you ever wonder who the man behind the mask was, when encountering “Buffalo’s Best Batman”? While most superheroes are not so keen about giving up their real life identities, our locally acclaimed “Batman” has opted to put aside the mask in order to tell his story. So who is this caped crusader who spends his spare time performing as a charity superhero? His name is William Lorenz, Jr., and he’s an attorney at the law firm HoganWillig.
In 2014, William Lorenz, Jr. won the title of Buffalo’s Best “Batman” in a city-wide contest.
This past March, Lorenz released his memoir, spelling out what it’s like to be a lawyer by day, and a crime fighter by night (or on his days off). In the book, the author discusses what it’s like to change identities, while raising thousands of dollars for local charities. He also talks about his love of comic book heroes, and the ups and downs of being a cosplay character. From traveling to Athens, Greece to come face to face with “Superman”, to teaming up with other local cosplay characters, Lorenz says that this book is “a love letter to super heroes, martial arts, and a compelling look at the blood, sweat, and tears that go into the unique and often ignored hobby of cosplay.”
With the cosplay movement on the rise, and the overwhelming success of superheroes at the box office, it’s a good time to be a superhero. But then again, it’s always a good time to be a superhero because the world could certainly stand to benefit from a few more crime fighters, no matter how misunderstood they can be at times.
Upcoming live appearances and book signings:
- Dog Ears Bookstore & Cafe: 5/18 – 688 Abbott Road in South Buffalo, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Foxprowl Collectables: 5/25 – 440 Ellicott St. in Batavia, on Saturday, May 25, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
- Dave & Adam’s: 5/31 – 8075 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville, on Friday, May 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Clarence Public Library: 6/29 – 3 Town Place in Clarence, on Saturday, June 29, from noon to 3 p.m.
- Hamburg Public Library: 7/13 – 102 Buffalo St. in Hamburg, time TBA
Lorenz’s book will be available for purchase at every event for $15, which includes an autograph and photo with “Batman”. A portion of the proceeds of every book sold will be donated by Lorenz to Mercy Flight Inc.
The Ballad of Buffalo’s Best “Batman” is published by NFB Publishing, and may be purchased in person at the signings or through Amazon and Amazon Kindle. Limited copies of the book are also currently available at local stores including Queen City Bookstore, Iron Buffalo and Dog Ears Bookstore.