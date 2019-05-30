Larkin Square hosts inaugural Larkinville Summer Block Party

This coming Saturday, there’s only one place to be in Buffalo, and that’s in Larkinville. From noon to 6pm, Seneca Street in-between Larkin Square and Hydraulic Hearth will be closed for a giant Block Party. The event will feature two outdoor bars, live music at 1:30pm from Witty Tarbox and The Tins, performances from The Bird’s Nest, and visits from Mapleview Alpacas, and puppies from Queen City Pitties. A number of other events and activities will also be underway, including:
- Green Energy Alliance will also be on site with electric cars available for test rides
- Hydraulic Hearth will open their beer garden for lunch service from the popular Wayno’s BBQ
- Swan Street Diner will be open until 3pm with live music at noon by Andrew Reimers and Katie Clark
This is the first year that Larkinville is playing around with the concept of Block Parties. Along with all of the rest of their events and festivals that take place throughout the year, these Block Parties will act as a rallying cry for people to flock to Larkinville on two select Saturdays – June 1 and September 28. Following is a list of vendors that will be on-hand at the event:
– Independent Health
– The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts
– Green Energy Consumers Alliance
– Queen City Pitties Animal Rescue
– Blue Eyed Baker
– Good Company
– Blue Table Chocolates
– Bkindcity
– Wandering Threads
– Buffalo Icon Apparel
– Pamcrafted Memories
– Beautiful Cookies
– The Bean Bastard
– Fresh Floral and Gift Company
– Traveling Growler
– Loti Henna Studio
– Janie’s Closet
– Burning Asphalt Sauces
– ACU of WNY
– Dragonfly Jams & Jellies
– Peg’s Hardware
– SunRae Jewelry
– Libby’s Lemonade Stand
– Sidewalk Talks
– Phoenix Rising Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork
– Buffalo Made Co.
– Stuff Guys Like
– Thomas Burns Wildlife Conservation Photography
– J. Savage Goods
– PUREly Scentual Soaps and Gifts
– Graetz Stained Glass
– West Side Stitchery
– At 88 Textile Designs
– Cipshopbflo
– Black Fawn Exchange
– Lloyd Taco Trucks
– The Cheesy Chick
– Sweet Melody’s
– The Sweet Hearth
– The Great Foodini
– MapleView Alpacas
– Buffalo Library Truck
– Mazurek’s Bakery
– Knit Buffalo, LLC
– Duke’s Donuts
Come play some games, hang out and listen to music, grab a beer or two, meet some cute animals, and enjoy all of the rest of the sights and sounds of Larkinville.
