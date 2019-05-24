Lakeside Complex is Cyclist’s Paradise @ The Outer Harbor

The Bike Park at The Outer Harbor is officially open. This weekend, grab your bike and head out to this ridiculously fun park because in all honesty, it’s even better than expected. This new waterfront asset is built for everyone to enjoy, no matter age or ability. Not only is it beautiful, it’s got everything that you want/need to spend a fun-filled afternoon without getting bored. The course has rocks, inclines, tubes, wooded areas, habitat preservation areas, a pump track and a slider track, and great views onto the waterfront.

Just watching the cyclists engaging with all of the various course elements earlier today got my adrenalin going. It was nice to see so many people enjoying the course in so many ways. What I especially liked was watching the cyclists riding the multi-use trails – it felt like we had all been transported to a scene in Ellicottville… it was so serene and peaceful, especially with the three cordoned off habitat restoration areas that were partially wooded and partially swamp-filled.

The $5 million project, located on a 20-acre site, is a big win for the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC – 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard).

“This latest investment in Buffalo’s waterfront adds to the year-round experience that is already attracting more than a million visitors annually to enjoy this flourishing area,” Governor Cuomo said. “The new Lakeside Complex highlights Buffalo’s natural beauty while expanding recreational opportunities for residents and visitors on the shores of Lake Erie.”

“Thanks to a continued focus on transforming Buffalo’s waterfront, the Outer Harbor has become accessible to the public for the first time in generations,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Buffalo Harbor State Park, Wilkeson Point, and the new Lakeside Complex offer an amazing outdoor experience for everyone who makes their way to the shores of Buffalo. These investments are improving the quality of life and bolstering our reputation as a world-class travel destination.”

The new Lakeside Complex will be open from dawn to dusk and includes:

Bike Park : A combi nation of trails, a skills loop and a pump track. The bike park provides three introductory to intermediate-level tr acks for mountain bike riders. The activity zone includes a pump track, skills loop and tot t rack wit h a viewing area and concourse. Nearly one mile of dirt trails are installed throughout the site and present varying degrees of skills and obstacles.

Great Lawn : A 4-acre grassed oval provides space for both passive and active uses, including events of all sizes and a fantastic setting for sunset views.

Independent Health Wellness Trail : Nearly one mile of additional multi-use trails connect the existing Outer Harbor trail system with Fuhrmann Boulevard t o complete the shoreline loop. The nature trail will be surrounded by habitat enhancements and encompass the 4-acre Great Lawn.

Habitat Restoration Areas : More than 10 acres of habitat enhancement and restoration areas feature the addition of hundreds of new t rees and shrubs, as well as 1.5 acres of pollinator fields. These areas have seen the removal of invasive species and are now providing habitat for several species of nesting and migratory birds.

Mountain Bike Rentals : Mountain bike rentals are available during the following hours: Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p. m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Holidays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jim Allen, WNY Mountain Bike Association said, “It is so gratifying for WNYMBA to see what’s come to pass here at Lakeside Bike Park. IWNYMBA couldn’t have asked for a more focused and dedicated group of people to work with than the folks at ECHDC and we are so pleased to be a part of all that’s happened since our earliest meetings. Lakeside Bike Park is much more than WNYMBA ever hoped for, but nothing less than the kids and families of Western New York deserve.”

Congressman Brian Higgins said, “It was just 10 years ago that the public had a hard time finding the Outer Harbor. Today, thanks to federal, state and New York Power Authority relicensing settlement investments, we are seeing the transformation of the Outer Harbor, with Lakeside Complex representing the latest in a string of parks and public destinations along the water’s edge. This project is a great new addition to the waterfront’s natural and recreational offerings that the public will be eager to explore this summer. And there are more great projects ahead at both the Inner and Outer Harbor as we continue to advance progress along Buffalo’s waterfront.”

Senator Chris Jacobs said, “Today’s grand opening of the Lakeside Complex on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor marks another great step in our community’s vision to redevelop and revitalize our magnificent waterfront. The infrastructure and amenities that are now in place will make Lakeside Complex an even more attractive destination for families, visitors and everyone whose quality of life is enhanced by the beauty and recreational opportunities associated with our waterfront.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “The Lakeside Complex, with its many new active and passive venues will attract even more visitors to our beautiful urban waterfront. It offers something for visitors of all ages and interests. I thank Governor Cuomo and all of my partners in government for their continued support for the reimagining of our waterfront. All of these resources are contributing to transform the City of Buffalo’s Inner and Outer Harbors in the City of Buffalo to their highest potential.”