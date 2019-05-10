Keepsake Consignment to open in the Elmwood Village

A born entrepreneur, Elena Robertson has been running a small business since she was eighteen years old when she started selling organic cupcakes at the Clarence Farmers’ Market. In 2015, she opened Nature’s Apothecary selling plant-based juices in the Horsefeathers Building on Connecticut Street. Now she is set to open Keepsake Consignment on Potomac Avenue in the heart of the Elmwood Village. Her husband, Laird Robertson along with her father, Jay Capozzi completed the store’s build-out. Clearly, Robertson has support, vision, know-how and a growing collection of clothes, including one of a kind items.

When I walked in to inquire when I might add the store to my list of cool places to shop in my neighborhood, I was soothed by the white walls, curated racks of clothing, and comfortable seating area in the window. A gray cashmere sweater with elbow length sleeves jumped out at me. After trying it on in the spacious, well-lit dressing room, I scored the store’s first sale and added a staple to my wardrobe, something I will wear often. You could say I was sold on my first visit!

It is time to clean out your closets women and pass on the clothes you no longer wear to someone who will and get paid for doing it. Bring in any currently in-style, seasonal (spring and summer for now) clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories in good condition. Keepsake Consignment is open for receiving clothes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:00 until 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4:00 p.m.

The storefront is just west of Elmwood where Sunday Skate Shop used to be. Prior to that in the early 2000’s, it housed a clothing store called Sweet and Dirty. There are a few stairs outside of the building; inside the space is open, airy and inviting. In Keepsake Consignment, you might find anything from Vintage Levis to Louis Vuitton bags.

Although it might seem like a leap to go from owning a natural food operation to a consignment shop, there is a common thread. Wellness and fashion are both Robertson’s passions. It’s basically a shift from tending the body on the inside to the outside, still in the realm of making a positive impact on the environment. It’s a fact that standard methods of clothing production have become the second largest polluting industry in the world. Then there is the sobering statistic that about 26 billion pounds of clothes go into landfills. Consigning clothes reduces waste. Do you need more encouragement to clean out your closet?

When asked about the name of her store, Robertson noted that there is story behind each article of clothing. “It’s so cool to me that when you wear a consigned piece, you’re carrying on that memory or story, and also creating a new one. Each piece is a keepsake, or a memory of the person who owned it before you.” It brings to mind the phrase about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes. Who knows? Maybe buying consignment clothing increases awareness, empathy and understanding, reminding us that we are knitted together in an interconnected world.

When Keepsake Consignment opens next week, they will offer a discount to customers to celebrate. A grand opening will come later in the summer. In the meantime, Robertson is delighted to join the merchants in the Elmwood Village. In her block alone, there is Ashker’s, Rin Thai, and soon to open Breezy Burrito. There are two beloved consignments stores nearby, Second Chic and the Scoop Shop as well as clothing stores, Anna Grace and Half ‘n Half.

Whether you live in the neighborhood or not, it’s a great destination for shopping, strolling and enjoying a meal. Add Keepsake Consignment to your list of stores to visit when you’re there.

Keepsake Consignment | 585 Potomac Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 866-5091 | Facebook