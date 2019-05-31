Interview: Bills Safety Micah Hyde on June 2 charity softball game, upcoming season

Just because the Micah Hyde Charity Softball game is all about supporting a good cause doesn’t mean there won’t be some legit competition when the Buffalo Bills offense and defense go head-to-head.

The game takes place at Sahlen’s Field on Sunday at 1 p.m., with a pre-game home run derby at 12:30 p.m.

Hyde, who hosted previous charity softball games during his time with the Green Bay Packers, said recruiting players among his teammates is never a problem.

“As soon as the softball game came around, everybody starts coming up, (saying) ‘Hey, let me be in the home run derby. Hey, let me bat clean up.’ You know, ‘Let me do this, do that,’” Hyde said.

“It’s funny, because you get to see who the true competitors are. That’s how it’s going to be on June 2. Early on, the first couple innings, it’s all fun and games. But once that fourth inning rolls around, guys are gonna be wanting to win.”

The game is a fundraiser for Hyde’s IMagINe For Youth Foundation, which helps supply sports equipment to financially challenged students. The foundation also operates backpack drives and a youth football camp in Hyde’s home state of Ohio.

Bills players are in town for organized team activities through June 6 as the team prepares for the upcoming season. With a roster bolstered through free agency and the draft, Hyde said there is a positive vibe and high expectations in the air at One Bills Drive.

“We don’t have those guys in the locker room—not saying we did in past years—we don’t have guys who are divas or guys that aren’t willing to work. We enjoy being around each other,” Hyde said. “(And) speaking for the defensive side of the ball, we finished the season last year second as a defense, first as a secondary. But we don’t feel like we played consistent at all. So we know that we continue to work hard, continue to build. And and I have my own personal goals, that I want to go out and be a leader for this team.”

Hyde said he’s looking forward to competing in practice with the team’s new additions in the wide receiver lineup like Cole Beasley and John Brown. He said the promise of second year quarterback Josh Allen and the leadership of coach Sean McDermott are helping draw talented free agents to Buffalo.

“Maybe a few years ago you had the quarterback situation and all that stuff going on… You know, (say) I’m a receiver, and with a quarterback situation like that, you know, ‘I don’t want to come here, I might not get the rock.’ I think now that’s changing,” Hyde said. “Our defense is fine oiled. Sean McDermott has us going, along with the assistant coaches. We have a whole bunch of playmakers on the defensive side, and now the offense. You know, you can see what they’ve done over there, put weapons over there surrounding Josh and a whole bunch of guys to carry the offensive line.

So the weapons that Sean is bringing in and the type of people, the high character people. The sky’s the limit for us. We know it’s going to be a lot of hard work each and every day, but we have the ultimate goal of bringing a championship back here, and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Bills players like Allen, Tre’Davious White, Lorenzo Alexander, Jerry Hughes and more are scheduled to join Hyde on the field at the Micah Hyde Charity Softball game on June 2. Sahlen Field gates open at 12 p.m., and it’s recommended to get in your seats early. Tickets are available online here.